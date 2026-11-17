Kurathikad police took the mother's friend into custody in connection with the incident where a two-year-old girl was killed by being smashed on the floor in an inebriated state in Mankamkuzhi.

Mavelikkara: Kurathikad police took the mother's friend into custody in connection with the incident where a two-year-old girl was killed by being smashed on the floor in an inebriated state in Mankamkuzhi. Police arrested Paritosh Mandel (27), a native of Guwahati, Assam. Deepika, daughter of Assam native Rond Vali, is the one who got killed. They were staying for rent at Sajithalayam house near Mankamkuzhi Kalluvila Mukku. The shocking incident happened after 8 pm the other day. Paritosh, who came drunk, picked up a fight at home, grabbed Deepika who was sitting on the young woman's lap, threw her to the ground and smashed her face on the floor. He also tried to assault the woman's elder daughter, five-year-old Ludhika.

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Though the accused and the mother together first rushed severely injured Deepika to a private hospital in Mankamkuzhi and later to Mavelikkara District Hospital, her life could not be saved. The doctor at the District Hospital, who grew suspicious seeing the wounds and marks on the child's body, informed the police. Later, when both of them were brought to the station and interrogated, the information about the murder came out. Paritosh, a construction worker in Kerala for seven years, took the house for rent in Mankamkuzhi two weeks ago. He had made the young woman and children stay there by misleading the house owner that they were his wife and children. Police investigation revealed that the accused has a wife and children in Assam and brought these people from his hometown following his closeness with the young woman.

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The police team and Alappuzha forensic department's Hari Prashanth, Ranadheer, and fingerprint expert Appukkuttan reached the spot and collected evidence. The child's blood stains were found on the floor inside the house and on a bottle nearby. Police also recovered liquor bottles from the room. The child's body is kept at the Mavelikkara District Hospital mortuary. The young woman and her five-year-old daughter will be shifted to Mahila Mandiram for protection. The accused will be produced in the Mavelikkara court after recording his arrest.