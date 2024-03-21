Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We are not responsible for it...': Adani port authorities on death of BDS student in Vizhinjam

    On Tuesday, a BDS student riding a scooter was killed when a rock fell on him from a moving tipper truck transporting boulders to the Vizhinjam International Seaport, which is under development. However, the Adani port authorities have stated that they are not responsible for the incident.

    'We are not responsible for it...': Adani port authorities on death of BDS student in Vizhinjam
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A BDS student was killed after a tipper lorry carrying boulders to under-construction Vizhijam International Seaport fell on him on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ananthu, a native of Mukkola and a BDS student at a private hospital in Neyyanttikara. The family and locals alleged that the Adani port authorities and police were responsible for the incident. However, the Adani groups claimed that they were not responsible for the accident as the incident happened outside the port area.

    19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    The allegations have also emerged suggesting the police did not take the necessary action to detain the tipper following the accident. The district administration has strictly banned the plying of tippers in these areas during school and college hours due to accidents. The ban was imposed between 8 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. However, this regulation is often violated, especially during school and college hours, leading to tippers operating frequently. Multiple companies that provide rockstones to the Adani Group are implicated in these operations. The specific tipper involved in the recent accident is reported to have been transporting stones for Veeshamco, a Tamil Nadu-based company, under subcontract arrangements with various transport companies. While these tippers are mandated to maintain a speed limit of 10 kmph within the port area, they reportedly disregard safety regulations outside the port, jeopardizing human life without facing consequences.

    The Adani port authorities stated that they are not responsible for accidents happening outside the project area. However, the company stated that compensation can be given if the government directs. The police have stated that they conduct regular checks on vehicles in Vizhinjam to ensure compliance with the tipping ban. If any vehicle is caught violating this rule, it will be stopped for the duration of the prohibition period. Additionally, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the violator.

    Meanwhile, following the Vizhinjam tipper accident, an all-party meeting called by the district collector will be held at 10 am today. Adani group representatives, port officials, public representatives, political party representatives, and local people will attend the meeting. The District Collector's preliminary investigation report will be presented in the meeting. The State Human Rights Commission filed a suo motu case about Ananthu's accidental death. The matter will be heard in the Thiruvananthapuram Commission office on April 2. 


     

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
