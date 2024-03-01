Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    College Union President K Arun and Unit Secretary Amal were surrendered at the Kalpetta DySP office last night. The police stated that the search was on for six absconding people.

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Wayanad: The college authorities have suspended six more students of Pookode Veterinary University for ragging Siddharth, a second-year student who committed suicide last month. With this, a total of 18 accused were suspended. The suspended were identified as Joshua, a native of Sulthan Bathery, Abhishek, a native of Idukki, Akash, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Donas Dai, a native of Thodupuzha, Rahan Bijoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram; and Sreehari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

    The arrest of the SFI leaders who surrendered to the police last day will be recorded today. College Union President K Arun and Unit Secretary Amal were surrendered at the Kalpetta DySP office last night. The police stated that the search was on for six absconding people. The accused has been charged with charges including assault, restraint, use of a weapon, and abetment of suicide.

    A fellow student who was there claims that Siddharth endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude. After the first belt broke into pieces, the accused used iron rods and wire to attack him. The warden and college dean were allegedly aware of the continuous assault, and those responsible threatened anyone who would contemplate reporting the matter.

    The pro-chancellor minister J. Chinchu Rani responded to Asianet News that the police will take action against the accused regardless of politics including the dean. The minister stated that the dean failed to inform the death of Siddharth on time and no other complaints have been received against the dean. Chinchurani explained that it was the dean who took the student to the hospital and took further steps. 

    SFI college union office bearer N Asif Khan (20), SFI unit secretary Amal Ehsan (20), K Akhil (23), R S Kasinathan (19), Ameen Akbar Ali (19), Sinjo Johnson (20), K Ajay (20), E K Saud Rizal (22), A Althaf (22), V Adithyan (22) and M Muhammed Danish (22) are still absconding.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years rkn

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    Kerala news live 1 march 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to announce final list of candidates on Monday

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers rkn

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers

    Recent Stories

    Dharma Guardian Exercise: Yoga at Pokhran (PHOTOS)

    Dharma Guardian Exercise: Yoga at Pokhran (PHOTOS)

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Many killed several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh gcw

    44 killed, several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh

    Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time? RBA

    'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon