Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Kerala is hopeful of Prime Minister's visit to landslide-hit areas of Wayanad. The state government has sought financial assistance from the Centre for rehabilitation of affected people.

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Aug 8) said that the state government has asked the Union government to declare the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad as a national disaster. Speaking at a press conference, the CM said that the Union Home Ministry has appointed a nine-member expert committee to assess the severity of the disaster. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad, and central assistance is expected for this. The Prime Minister's visit is expected to bring forth steps in favour of the state. Kerala has sent a detailed letter to the Prime Minister," CM Vijayan said.

    1942 people are in camps due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. 225 deaths have been officially confirmed so far. Fragmented parts of 195 bodies have been found. The exact number will be known once the DNA test results are available. So far, funeral was held for 233 bodies. As of today, 641 families, including children, are living in 14 camps in Meppadi.

    91 government quarters have been arranged for the temporary rehabilitation of the affected people. A search operation, involving the public and security personnel, will take place in the disaster-affected area on Friday (Aug 9). The disaster area will be divided into six parts for the search. This is the last attempt to find alive individuals, if any.

    A section of the army has pulled out of disaster-hit areas after 10 days of operations. The army made a crucial intervention after the devastating flood and the construction Bailey bridge was crucial to the search and rescue operations.

    Old clothes

    The Chief Minister said that 7 tons of old clothes came at the collection center, which had to be disposed of, and caused inconvenience.

    More contributions to CMDRF

    The CM said that more donations came in the distress relief fund. He specially hailed the South Indian film industry for providing significant support. “Prabhas donated Rs 2 crore, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore each. AK Antony donated Rs 50,000, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan donated Rs 50,000 and VD Satheesan donated Rs 1 lakh,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

    The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, calling it a personal loss.

    Also Read: Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium since 2019

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad Nenmara Soman due to financial crisis, crop failure anr

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad due to financial crisis, crop failure

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos anr

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad

    Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium for 4 years anr

    Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium since 2019

    Wayanad landslides: Search ops enter day 10, Kerala seeks L3 disaster status ahead of PM Modi's visit dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Search ops enter day 10, Kerala seeks L3 disaster status ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Recent Stories

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon RKK

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon

    Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter scr

    Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT

    No word on Sheikh Hasina's plan to leave India, says MEA dmn

    No word on Sheikh Hasina's plan to leave India, says MEA

    Friday OTT releases: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' to 'Ghudchadi' RKK

    Friday OTT releases: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' to ‘Ghudchadi’

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon