Kerala: BJP slams Samastha leader's call for separate 'Malabar state' amid Plus One seat crisis

Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara suggested neglect of Malabar could lead to calls for a separate state. BJP's K Surendran accused Samastha of pushing separatist agenda amid protests over Plus One seat shortage in Malabar.

Musthafa Mundupara, leader of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), made a controversial statement about Malabar's neglect potentially fueling demands for a separate Malabar state. BJP state chief K Surendran accused Samastha of introducing a separatist agenda into the protests related to the shortage of Plus One seats in Malabar.

Surendran stated that such tendencies are dangerous, and the BJP will firmly oppose any calls for the creation of a separate Malabar state.

Mundupara made a controversial statement suggesting that those witnessing the disparity in treatment between south Kerala and Malabar due to the shortage of Plus One seats might understandably advocate for a separate Malabar state. He made these remarks while inaugurating the dharna organized by SKSSF, Samastha's student wing, before the office of the regional deputy director of education at Kozhikode on Monday.

According to SKSSF, in Malabar, students with high marks are struggling to secure Plus One seats, whereas in south Kerala, there are 129 batches with insufficient students.

Surendran asserted that Jana Sangh, predecessor of the BJP, had cautioned against yielding to demands for forming Malappuram on religious grounds, predicting it could lead to calls for state division.

"Samastha has aligned with the banned terrorist organization Popular Front's demand. The stance of CPM and Congress is now clear. When Malappuram district was created on religious grounds, Jana Sangh had cautioned it could lead to calls for statehood," Surendran said.

"It is evident that the Muslim League is influencing Kerala's division. The party continues to echo the sentiments of those involved in India's partition. There are suspicions that this could be a tactic to secure a Muslim Chief Minister for Kerala. The Muslim League is also accountable for the neglect of Malabar under successive governments. Despite controlling the education department in the UDF cabinet, they have failed to address the shortage of Plus One seats," he added.



Latest Videos