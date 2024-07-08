'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegation

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state Assembly on Monday (July 8) that if any wrongdoings are found in the alleged PSC membership bribe issue, the law will take appropriate action. He was responding to a question about a media report alleging that a CPI(M) leader collected money from a medical professional in exchange for a position as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

A complaint has emerged within the CPM, alleging that a party leader accepted a bribe in exchange for promising to appoint someone as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission. The complaint targets a youth leader from Kozhikode who operates out of the area center. It is alleged that the CPM leader took a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a doctor by offering him a PSC membership. The leader had initially sought Rs 60 lakh on the assurance that the matter would be taken into consideration through PWD minister Muhammad Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of the Chief Minister.

According to the complaint submitted to the party, Rs 22 lakh was given to the youth leader as the first installment. However, when the CPM finalized the PSC members, this person's name was not included. To appease him, a position in the Ayush department was offered, but this did not materialize either. Consequently, the complaint was brought to the party's attention.

It is indicated that a voice message confirming the deal was also forwarded along with the complaint. The CPM state leadership conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The Congress’ Kozhikode district president, Praveen Kumar, stated that one reason this allegation has surfaced is the deep-rooted factionalism within the Kozhikode unit of the party. He noted that the name of Riyas is frequently mentioned in connection with various issues.

Action will soon be taken against Kozhikode local leader Pramod Kottoolli in the case of accepting a bribe for a PSC membership. A four-member commission appointed by the district secretariat completed the investigation before the elections. It is suggested that Minister Riaz's name surfaced in the controversy due to party groupism in the district. Meanwhile, Pramod Kothuli denied any involvement, stating that no one approached him for PSC membership and that he did not take money from anyone. The accused, Pramod Kottoolli, is a member of the CPM Kozhikode Town Area Committee and the District Secretary of CITU.



