Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegation

    A complaint within Kerala's CPM alleges that a party leader accepted a Rs 22 lakh bribe in exchange for promising a position in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). 
     

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegations anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state Assembly on Monday (July 8) that if any wrongdoings are found in the alleged PSC membership bribe issue, the law will take appropriate action. He was responding to a question about a media report alleging that a CPI(M) leader collected money from a medical professional in exchange for a position as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

    A complaint has emerged within the CPM, alleging that a party leader accepted a bribe in exchange for promising to appoint someone as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission. The complaint targets a youth leader from Kozhikode who operates out of the area center. It is alleged that the CPM leader took a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a doctor by offering him a PSC membership. The leader had initially sought Rs 60 lakh on the assurance that the matter would be taken into consideration through PWD minister Muhammad Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of the Chief Minister.

    According to the complaint submitted to the party, Rs 22 lakh was given to the youth leader as the first installment. However, when the CPM finalized the PSC members, this person's name was not included. To appease him, a position in the Ayush department was offered, but this did not materialize either. Consequently, the complaint was brought to the party's attention.

    It is indicated that a voice message confirming the deal was also forwarded along with the complaint. The CPM state leadership conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter.

    The Congress’ Kozhikode district president, Praveen Kumar, stated that one reason this allegation has surfaced is the deep-rooted factionalism within the Kozhikode unit of the party. He noted that the name of Riyas is frequently mentioned in connection with various issues.

    Action will soon be taken against Kozhikode local leader Pramod Kottoolli in the case of accepting a bribe for a PSC membership. A four-member commission appointed by the district secretariat completed the investigation before the elections. It is suggested that Minister Riaz's name surfaced in the controversy due to party groupism in the district. Meanwhile, Pramod Kothuli denied any involvement, stating that no one approached him for PSC membership and that he did not take money from anyone. The accused, Pramod Kottoolli, is a member of the CPM Kozhikode Town Area Committee and the District Secretary of CITU.
     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: No mid-day meal, no free books, Rs 300 fees; Idukki govt school's UP section remains unrecognised anr

    Kerala: No mid-day meal, no free books, Rs 300 fees; Idukki govt school's UP section remains unrecognised

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12 2024 anr

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak anr

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rains: 7 popular street food to enjoy during monsoon RBA EAI

    Mumbai rains: 7 popular street food to enjoy during monsoon

    Happy to do it Sanath Jayasuriya to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team snt

    'Happy to do it': Sanath Jayasuriya to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team

    Jairam Ramesh faces backlash for comparing 'non-biological' PM's Russia visit to Rahul Gandhi's Manipur trip snt

    Jairam Ramesh faces backlash for comparing 'non-biological' PM's Russia visit to Rahul Gandhi's Manipur trip

    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know

    Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch in India on July 12; Check design, specs, colours and more gcw

    Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch on July 12; Check design, specs, colours and more

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon