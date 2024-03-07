Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction

    Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said that with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party in the state will come to an end. He was responding to media after former Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal's decision to join the BJP today.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran reacted to Padmaja Venugopal leaving the Congress and joining the BJP. The latter is set to join the saffron party on Thursday (Mar 07) in New Delhi, which has given a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Surendran said, " Several people are now attracted to PM Modi and joining the BJP. The power of Congress has started to decline in Kerala. With the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala too, the Congress will be destroyed. BJP is the only one to face the CPM. The Modi wave is creating an impact in Kerala. Those who are accusing Padmaja's entry to the BJP is due to the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are also the ones who discussed joining the BJP before."

    Surendran also said that Muraleedharan has no right to say anything against Padmaja. He was the one who betrayed the Congress and who has been the president of three parties, said Surendran. 

    Padmaja Venugopal faced successive electoral defeats in the Thrissur constituency in the last two assembly elections and the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram, prompting her to consider other options. Additionally, the delay in constructing K. Karunakaran's memorial by the Congress leadership reportedly contributed to Padmaja's decision to shift allegiance to the BJP.

    Padmaja Venugopal is the daughter of K. Karunakaran, adding to the surprise among Congress ranks following Anil Antony, son of AK Antony, also joining the BJP camp.

