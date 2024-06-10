Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, despite losing to Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha elections, announced a 100-day plan for the capital district. 
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (June 10) announced that he has devised a 100-day plan for Kerala's capital. His announcement comes despite his defeat to UDF candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

    Taking to X, the BJP leader wrote, "To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi ji assumes office as PM for 3rd term, we will start working on problems & issues of people of  #Thiruvananthapuram. I have planned a 100 day agenda for TVM that I will work wth PM @narendramodi jis govt."

    His announcement followed a day after his social media post about ending his public life caused a stir in political circles. Chandrasekhar initially posted on X about ending his public life but later clarified that he was referring to the conclusion of his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State.

    He quickly deleted his initial post, "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out."

    Soon after he issued a new post saying the earlier one was by an intern and it "created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work."
     

    Chandrasekhar lost to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat after a neck-and-neck fight in the 2024 general elections.

