    'End of 18-year-stint as MP': BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarifies on confusion over public service retirement

    In a bid to clear up any confusion sparked by a post on X, formerly Twitter, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday clarified his future political trajectory reaffirming his unwavering commitment to taking India forward as a karyakarta of the party.

    End of 18-year-stint as MP BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarifies on confusion over public service retirement snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 8:52 PM IST

    In a bid to clear up any confusion sparked by a post on X, formerly Twitter, former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday clarified his future political trajectory reaffirming his unwavering commitment to taking India forward as a karyakarta of the party.

    "Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," wrote Chandrasekhar, who was the Minister of State for Information Technology, Electronics, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti in the last Modi government.

    Clarifying an earlier tweet that caused a stir by announcing his retirement from public service after 18 years, the BJP leader explained that the post was made by a new, young intern.

    "A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as MP, has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work," Chandrasekhar said.

    "In order to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted," he further added.

    The deleted tweet, that stirred confusion read: "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service, of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM Narendra Modi and TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it turned out. My deepest thanks to all those I met, all those who supported me - and in particular all those karyakartas and leaders who so inspired and energized me. Thanks also to my colleagues in government over the last 3 years. As a BJP karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party."

    Chandrasekhar lost to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat after a neck-and-neck fight in the 2024 general elections.

    Despite his defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrasekhar emphasized that his dedication to advancing India's progress and serving Thiruvananthapuram as a committed BJP karyakarta remains steadfast. He expressed gratitude to all who reached out with replies, messages, and calls.

    "My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before. Thank you all who replied/msgd/called," the BJP leader reaffirmed.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 8:52 PM IST
