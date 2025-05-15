Sampath, a young man from Madikeri, was found brutally murdered in a ravine near Kallahalli, Sakleshpur. His bloodstained car was abandoned nearby. Police suspect foul play and are investigating possible links to previous political links.

Hassan: Sampath, a young man from Madikeri, was found dead in a ravine near Kallahalli in Sakleshpur taluk. He was brutally murdered, and his body was discovered alongside his car. The case has sparked intense debate across Kodagu and Hassan districts, raising fresh suspicions of a violent crime.

Background

Sampath, a young man from Madikeri, Kodagu district, borrowed a car from a friend on April 9 and travelled from Kushalnagar towards Hassan. When he failed to return after several days, his family filed a missing person report with the Kushalnagar police. The following day, his car was found abandoned near Kallahalli village in Hassan district, with bloodstains inside, prompting locals to alert the police.

Search and discovery of the body

Yasalur police launched a search operation, which was challenging due to the difficult terrain. After four days of relentless efforts with the help of local experts, Sampath’s body was discovered in a gorge near Kallahalli village. The condition of the body and the bloodstains indicated possible foul play.

Suspicions of murder

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sampath was murdered elsewhere, and his body was transported in his car and dumped in the Kallahalli gorge. The case has been registered at Yasalur police station, and the body was sent to Madikeri District Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are gathering further information and investigating a possible link between this murder and a previous politically related incident.

Decomposed body

Sampath’s body was found in a partially decomposed state after four days in the deep gorge. There were no signs of animal activity. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. If the death is confirmed as murder, the police investigation will intensify.