Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro and lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 on August 10. These projects, costing over Rs 20,000 crore, will benefit approximately 25 lakh people in Bengaluru South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru to inaugurate the "long-awaited" yellow line metro, and also lay the foundation stone for the Phase 3 metro, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday. Hailing it as a 'landmark moment,' the BJP MP posted on X, "PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on August 10 will be a landmark moment for Bengaluru South. He will not only inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line Metro operations but also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3 - a project that received Cabinet approval within the first 100 days of his third term."

According to Surya, both the projects are set to benefit nearly 25 lakh people in Bengaluru south, the constituency he represents. "With nearly 20,000 crore worth of Metro infrastructure dedicated to this region alone, we are incredibly grateful to PM Modi for his continued focus, affection, and commitment to Bengaluru South's public transport infrastructure," Surya added in his post.

The Bengaluru metro is currently operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and Government of Karnataka.

According to the BMRCL's 2023-2024 annual report, the 19.15 kilometre long yellow line will run from RV Road to Bommasandra, with 16 stations.

On August 2, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal also announced that PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Rs 5,056 crore project.

Additionally, the proposed 44.65 kilometre phase 3 project will be built at the cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

"I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 Cr and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025," the office of the Union minister mentioned on X.

Currently, India ranks third globally in operational Metro network length and is soon to become the 2nd largest Metro network in the world. As metro systems cover greater distances, it is estimated that networks across the country serve around 1 crore people daily. Bengaluru's 'Namma metro' is itself the second-longest metro network in the country, serving over 8 lakh commuters daily.