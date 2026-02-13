Yarsagumba, the world's most expensive fungus, was displayed in Karnataka priced at ₹15 lakh per kg. Known as "Himalayan Viagra," this rare specimen is a caterpillar fungus from the high Himalayas which grows by parasitizing larvae.

A rare and astonishing fungus known as Yarsagumba — labelled the world’s most expensive mushroom — drew crowds recently at a fruit and vegetable exhibition in the Koppal district of Karnataka. Displayed at the horticulture department’s fair in the city, this exotic specimen was priced at an eye-watering ₹15 lakh per kilogram, making it a spectacle for visitors and media alike.

Often called the “Himalayan Viagra” or Himalayan gold, Yarsagumba is not a typical mushroom but a unique caterpillar fungus that thrives in the high altitudes of the Himalayan region, including parts of Nepal, Tibet and northern India. It grows underground by parasitising the larvae of certain caterpillars, eventually producing a slender, earthy stalk that protrudes from the soil once mature. Its rarity and the extreme difficulty of harvesting it from steep, remote terrain contribute significantly to its extraordinary market value.

Locals and traders prize Yarsagumba for its claimed medicinal properties, including boosting stamina, enhancing immunity and helping with various health conditions. Traditional medicine systems in the region have used it for centuries, and its demand remains high in global herbal markets, especially in China and Southeast Asia.

The Koppal fair display not only highlighted the fungus’s astounding valuation but also served to educate the public about its cultural and economic significance. Officials from the horticulture department packaged it with care, likening it in value to precious metals — a nod to how rare and sought-after it is.

While Yarsagumba continues to fetch top prices internationally, its collection is both labour-intensive and seasonal, limited to short windows in spring and dependent on very specific climatic conditions. This scarcity, along with its traditional status and health associations, perpetuates its position as one of the most exorbitantly priced fungi on Earth.