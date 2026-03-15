A Bengaluru IT officer was duped of gold and silver worth ₹35 lakh by a roadside parrot astrologer who promised a ritual to secure a job transfer. Bharathinagar police tracked the accused to Tamil Nadu and arrested him after the officer filed a complaint.

In a shocking incident that highlights how superstition and blind faith can lead to serious consequences, an Income Tax (IT) officer in Bengaluru allegedly lost gold and silver valuables worth nearly ₹35 lakh after falling prey to a roadside parrot astrologer. The officer, reportedly desperate for a job transfer, trusted the astrologer’s claims and handed over his jewellery for a supposed ritual that promised to improve his prospects.

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However, the astrologer allegedly disappeared with the valuables, leaving the officer stunned. After a detailed investigation, the Bharathinagar police tracked down the accused and arrested him in Tamil Nadu.

How the Incident Unfolded?

The victim, Satyanarayana, works as an officer at the IT office in Koramangala, Bengaluru. Last December, while walking near Sri Circle in Bharathinagar, he encountered Shekhar, a roadside parrot astrologer.

Shekhar reportedly told the officer that he could predict his future simply by looking at his face and assured him that good fortune awaited him. He then advised Satyanarayana to perform a special puja to improve his life prospects.

Believing the astrologer, Satyanarayana initially paid ₹50,000 for the ritual. After this, Shekhar continued contacting him frequently and gradually built a rapport with him.

The Transfer Trap

Around the same time, Satyanarayana was reportedly worried about securing a job transfer. When he discussed this concern with Shekhar, the astrologer saw an opportunity.

Shekhar allegedly claimed that a “major puja” was necessary for the transfer to materialise. He told the officer that bringing gold jewellery from home and placing it during the ritual would increase its spiritual power and ensure success.

Trusting his words, Satyanarayana handed over 194 grams of gold jewellery and 1.3 kg of silver, together valued at around ₹35 lakh, to the astrologer.

The Disappearing Act

Shekhar reportedly assured the officer that the ritual would be completed within a day and promised to return the valuables soon after.

However, when Satyanarayana contacted him the next day, Shekhar allegedly began making excuses, repeatedly asking him to come back later.

For nearly a week, the astrologer continued delaying the return of the valuables. Eventually, when Satyanarayana visited Sri Circle to meet him in person, he discovered that Shekhar had vanished. The astrologer had reportedly disappeared along with his parrot and cage.

Realising that he had been cheated, the officer immediately lodged a complaint at the Bharathinagar Police Station.

Police Track Down the Accused

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and began searching for the accused. Using technical surveillance, they traced Shekhar’s location to Tamil Nadu.

A police team travelled there, arrested him, and brought him back to Bengaluru for further questioning.

Authorities are now working to recover the stolen gold and silver jewellery from the accused.

A Warning Against Superstition

The incident has sparked discussion among locals, highlighting how even well-educated individuals can fall victim to superstition and fraudulent claims.

Police officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid trusting unknown individuals who promise miracles or good fortune through rituals.