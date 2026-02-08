2.5-Year-Old Dies After Heart Surgery at Noida Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence (WATCH)
A child died after heart surgery at a PGI hospital in Noida, triggering protests by his family. They alleged doctors and staff were negligent and said medicines were not given on time. The family also claimed staff member demanded Rs 14,000 in cash.
A serious dispute broke out at the Child PGI hospital in Noida's Sector 30 after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died following heart surgery on Saturday evening, as reported by Hindi Daily Amar Ujala. Family members alleged negligence in treatment and said medicines were not given on time.
Police reached the hospital to calm the situation and said the matter will be examined before any further action.
Child had been admitted after heart problem was detected
The child, Pavish, was the younger son of Pradeep Rawat, who is originally from Unnao and now lives in Noida with his wife and two children, as reported by Amar Ujala. The family runs a small stall in Sector 76. According to the father, the boy complained of chest pain, after which doctors found a 10 mm hole in his heart and pressure on a valve. He was admitted to Child PGI on 27 January, and doctors advised surgery. The operation was scheduled for 5 February.
Family says they were not allowed to meet after operation
Relatives said the surgery was carried out on 5 February and doctors initially told them it was successful. However, they claimed they were not allowed to meet the child soon after the procedure. The next day, on 6 February, doctors reportedly informed them that the child had only a 30 percent chance of survival and allowed a brief visit.
Allegations of delayed medicines and demand for cash
The family alleged that a staff member at a medicine counter did not provide medicines on time. They further claimed the person demanded Rs 14,000 in cash in the name of giving medicines and refused to accept online payment.
The relatives believe this delay worsened the child’s condition.
Claims over postmortem attempt
Around 6 pm on Saturday, doctors informed the family that the child had died. This led to anger among relatives, who accused the hospital of negligence. They also claimed there was an attempt to begin postmortem steps without their consent. Attempts to contact the institute’s director, medical superintendent, and heart specialist did not succeed. Police said an inquiry will be conducted and action will depend on the findings.
