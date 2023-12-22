Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BBMP to set aside 4 crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 cremation in Bengaluru

    BBMP in Bengaluru designates four crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 victims to ensure dignified last rites amid rising infection concerns. Each zone gets one ambulance for swift transport, while PPE kits for staff await government approval for immediate distribution, prioritizing safety during potential infection surges.

    BBMP to set aside 4 crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 cremation in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    As the severity of COVID-19 infections rises in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken proactive measures to address dignified cremation for those who have succumbed to the virus. To handle the increasing death toll due to the infection, BBMP authorities have designated separate crematoriums for COVID-19 victims.

    The recent detection of a COVID-19 sub-strain in Kerala has heightened concerns across Karnataka, coupled with a steady rise in the number of positive cases. Consequently, the state's health department is undertaking comprehensive preventive measures. BBMP in Bengaluru is executing strategies to curb infection rates and mitigate chaos witnessed during previous waves of the virus.

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

    With a focus on pre-emptive measures, BBMP has allocated four crematoriums out of a total of 12 under its management specifically for the cremation of individuals who have succumbed to COVID-19. These crematoriums—Banashankari, Mediagrahara, Hebbala, and Sumanahalli—will exclusively cater to COVID-19-related cremations, barring any other form of last rites at these facilities.

    Addressing past challenges faced during previous waves, BBMP aims to ensure ample space and resources for dignified COVID-19 burials before a potential surge in infection rates. Past experiences revealed overcrowding and inadequate arrangements for cremations, prompting this pre-emptive move.
    To facilitate the transportation of deceased COVID-19 victims, BBMP has dedicated one ambulance per zone within Bengaluru. This measure aims to ensure swift and dignified transport of bodies to the designated crematoriums. Authorities have earmarked an ambulance for each zone, with plans to upscale the fleet if the death toll rises.

    UNESCO honors Bengaluru's KIA terminal 2: Named among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

    Prioritizing the safety of personnel working at these crematoriums, BBMP has proposed the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the 148 staff members employed across all cremation facilities. The request for permission to provide these kits is pending approval from the government, with plans for immediate distribution once sanctioned.

    BBMP Special Commissioner Reddy Shankarababu emphasised the significance of these measures, affirming the reserved crematoriums' role in ensuring respectful COVID-19-related cremations.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations vkp

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat vkp

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat

    Karnataka announces relaxed COVID guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations

    Karnataka announces relaxed COVID guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Recent Stories

    Salaar LEAKED: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torront sites RBA

    Salaar LEAKED: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other Torront sites

    Christmas 2023: 7 delicious tea-cakes to make at home ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 delicious tea-cakes to make at home

    Kerala: Migrant workers kill friend after dispute over money gambling in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Migrant workers kill friend after dispute over money gambling in Kollam

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations vkp

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon