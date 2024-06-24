Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates

    Key issues likely to dominate the session include the election of the Speaker on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, and the controversy surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

    The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday (June 24), featuring the oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is poised to be contentious, with the opposition gearing up to confront the BJP-led NDA government on multiple fronts.

    Key issues likely to dominate the session include the election of the Speaker on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, and the controversy surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

    'Shameless crass politics': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh draws BJP's ire

    NEET-UG 2024 exam row:

    The ruling party will likely face intense heat over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, the exam saw participation from nearly 24 lakh candidates. The results, announced on June 4, sparked nationwide outrage due to accusations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

    UGC-NET paper leak:

    In addition to the NEET-UG controversy, the UGC-NET exam has also come under fire. The exam, designed to test eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship' in Indian universities, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. Reports suggest the exam paper was leaked 48 hours prior and sold on the dark web, compromising the integrity of the examination.

    Protest over West Bengal train accident:

    The opposition is expected to raise concerns about railway safety following the tragic accident involving the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express. The accident, which occurred on June 17 near Jalpaiguri station in North Bengal, resulted in nearly 10 passenger deaths and was attributed to human error. Initial investigations indicate that a goods train passenger ignored a signal, leading to the collision with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy'

    Controversy over pro-tem Speaker's appointment:

    The session's opening day is likely to be disrupted by opposition protests over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker. The opposition argues that Congress member K Suresh was more eligible for the role. This dispute is expected to overshadow the proceedings, with INDIA bloc MPs refraining from assisting the pro-tem Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 8:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beijing increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence AJR

    Beijing's increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence

    Shameless crass politics': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh draws BJP's ire AJR

    'Shameless crass politics': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh draws BJP's ire

    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy' AJR

    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Is Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu mirroring YSRCP's missteps? AJR

    Is Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu mirroring YSRCP's missteps?

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help RKK

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level RBA

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Disha Patani drops pictures in HOT lacy, cleavage revealing black dress RKK

    Disha Patani drops pictures in HOT lacy, cleavage revealing black dress

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon