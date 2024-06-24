Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates

Key issues likely to dominate the session include the election of the Speaker on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, and the controversy surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday (June 24), featuring the oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is poised to be contentious, with the opposition gearing up to confront the BJP-led NDA government on multiple fronts.

Key issues likely to dominate the session include the election of the Speaker on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, and the controversy surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

NEET-UG 2024 exam row:

The ruling party will likely face intense heat over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, the exam saw participation from nearly 24 lakh candidates. The results, announced on June 4, sparked nationwide outrage due to accusations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

UGC-NET paper leak:

In addition to the NEET-UG controversy, the UGC-NET exam has also come under fire. The exam, designed to test eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship' in Indian universities, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. Reports suggest the exam paper was leaked 48 hours prior and sold on the dark web, compromising the integrity of the examination.

Protest over West Bengal train accident:

The opposition is expected to raise concerns about railway safety following the tragic accident involving the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express. The accident, which occurred on June 17 near Jalpaiguri station in North Bengal, resulted in nearly 10 passenger deaths and was attributed to human error. Initial investigations indicate that a goods train passenger ignored a signal, leading to the collision with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

Controversy over pro-tem Speaker's appointment:

The session's opening day is likely to be disrupted by opposition protests over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker. The opposition argues that Congress member K Suresh was more eligible for the role. This dispute is expected to overshadow the proceedings, with INDIA bloc MPs refraining from assisting the pro-tem Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony.

