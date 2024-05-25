Wild elephant spotted roaming Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway at night

Residents and commuters along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, particularly near Kengal, are alarmed by recent sightings of elephants, including a large one with two juveniles, on the road over the past few nights. Safety concerns, especially driving at night, have led to calls for relocating the elephants to their natural habitat in the forest.

Residents and commuters along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, particularly near Kengal in the taluk, have been on edge as elephants have been sighted on the road over the past few nights, prompting safety concerns.

The sightings, which include a large elephant accompanied by two juveniles, have occurred consistently for the past two to three nights along the Old Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Kuvempu College in Kengal Taluk. Late Thursday night, the elephants were spotted moving towards the Kemmannugudde area near Kuvempu College along the Bengaluru-Mysuru road. A passerby managed to capture the elephants on video using a mobile phone.



Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Jungle safari proposal awaits government approval

The presence of these elephants on the highway during nighttime has raised worries among travellers. The potential of encountering these large animals while driving at night poses a significant safety risk, prompting residents to voice their concerns and demand action to relocate the elephants back to their natural habitat in the forest.

The sightings have sparked unease among locals and commuters, who fear potential encounters with the elephants while navigating the highway after dark. The demand for the elephants to be returned to the safety of their forest home reflects the urgent need to address the safety concerns of those travelling along this route.

Latest Videos