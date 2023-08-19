Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint

    A severe elephant attack in Melkamanahalli, near Bandipur, left Adivasi beekeeper Nagesh critically injured with a broken backbone. Despite hospital treatment, his condition remains dire, impacting his ability to support his family. Frustration over forest officers' slow response led to a complaint and compensation demand.

    Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    A man suffered a severe elephant attack, leading to a broken backbone, in Melkamanahalli, a village near Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district's Gundlupet taluk. The incident left the man, an Adivasi beekeeper named Nagesh, critically injured and in a life-and-death situation. The man was attacked by a wild elephant while he had been outside for excretion.

    Nagesh's family members discovered him unconscious the next morning and brought him home. Despite being treated in hospitals in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Chamrajnagar, his backbone and nerves remain damaged, making him bedridden. The man, who played a vital role in his family, is now unable to provide support due to his condition.

    Elephant Census: Bandipur tops in tiger and elephant numbers

    The family expressed frustration over the lack of prompt action from local forest officers to address the situation. They emphasized that even though the forest office is nearby, there was no response or assistance from them. They have now filed a complaint and are seeking compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the injuries sustained due to the elephant attack.

    After the media came to the house with a camera, the forest officers have come now, offering to help, the family members claimed, criticising the neglect of individuals who are closely connected to the forest by the forest authorities.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Gouri Lankesh, M M Kalaburgi murder cases vkp

    Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Gouri Lankesh, M M Kalaburgi murder cases

    Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized vkp

    Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized

    Fire in Udyan Express train at KSR Bengaluru Railway station; No casualties vkp

    Fire in Udyan Express train at KSR Bengaluru Railway station; No casualties

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road vkp

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV 

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Gouri Lankesh, M M Kalaburgi murder cases vkp

    Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Gouri Lankesh, M M Kalaburgi murder cases

    Delhi Police nab techie who cheated businessmen with fake pollution certificates

    Delhi Police nab techie who cheated businessmen with fake pollution certificates

    Mirchi Vada to Kadhi Kachori: 6 popular breakfasts in Rajasthan vma

    Mirchi Vada to Kadhi Kachori: 6 popular breakfasts in Rajasthan

    What is peptic ulcer disease? Know these 6 FACTS to prevent it LMA EAI

    What is peptic ulcer disease? Know these 6 FACTS to prevent it

    SS Rajamouli claims Aamir Khan overreacted in ' Laal Singh Chaddha'; KRK slams Baahubali ADC

    SS Rajamouli claims Aamir Khan overreacted in ' Laal Singh Chaddha'; KRK slams Baahubali

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon