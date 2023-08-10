Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elephant Census: Bandipur tops in tiger and elephant numbers

    The Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary in Bengaluru celebrates its 50th anniversary with a record 191 tigers and 1116 elephants, making it the leader in Karnataka. The state conducted a recent Elephant Census, highlighting Bandipur's 1116 elephants. 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    The Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary in Bengaluru has turned 50. The sanctuary has the distinction of being home to the most number of tigers in Karnataka. The data and the statistics showed that there are currently 191 tigers in the Sanctuary. 

    Last month, along with the Tiger Census, an Elephant Census was also conducted in all the states, and the data has revealed that the Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary has the highest number of elephants in the state.

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    With 1116 elephants in the Chamrajnagara region of the sanctuary, it has been crowned as the place with the highest number of elephants in the state. Nagarhole took the second spot with 831 elephants.

    The Karnataka Forest Department conducts an Elephant Census once every five years and this time, Bandipur has taken the number one position. The forest department has released the census data just a few days before the World Elephant Day. According to the data, Karnataka has 6395 elephants. Of these Bandipur has 1116, while Nagarhole has 831, Mahadeshwara Sanctuary 706 and another 619 in BRT. 

    Karnataka's Forest Minister released the report and stated that Karnataka ranks number one among the southern states in the elephant census. However, the incidents of Man-animal conflicts are soaring and the government is taking swift and strict actions to tackle the issue.

    The Elephant Whisperers: Did Bomman, Bellie send legal notice asking for Rs 2 cr from director? Read this 

    The rail barricades are being put around the forests at a budget of 120 crores. The project lacks 300 crores, and if funded, the project can be finished within the next 18 months, emphasised the minister. 

    Regarding the numbers, the Bandipur Sanctuary Director Ramesh Kumar said that the measures undertaken to protect the forests and wild animals have given fruitful results. "We take pride in stating that we have the most number of elephants as well as tigers in Karnataka," he said.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
