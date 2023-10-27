Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why is Mullayanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November?

    A ban on tourist visits to Mullayyanagiri and Dattapeeth areas in Chikkamagaluru is imposed for three days due to the Sri Ram Sena's Dattamala Abhiyaan. The ban is in effect from November 4th to 6th and includes various locations. Datta devotees will participate in the event, including Dattamalae, Maladharana ceremony, and other rituals and processions.

    Why is Mullayyanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The district administration has imposed a ban on tourists visiting the Mullayyanagiri and Dattapeeth areas for three days as a precautionary measure in light of Sri Ram Sena's Dattamala Abhiyaan scheduled for one week starting from the 30th of November in Chikkamagaluru.

    The ban includes Bababudan Giri Swami Dargah of Inam Dattatreya in Chikkamagaluru Taluk and will be in effect from 6 a.m. on November 4th to 10 a.m. on November 6th. During this period, entry to Dattapeeth, Sitalayyanagiri, Mullayanagiri, Honnammanahalla, Manikyadhara, and Gaalikere will be prohibited.

    Rare and beautiful serpent ‘Bamboo Pit Viper’ discovered in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

    The restriction pertains to the Mullayyanagiri section during the first weekend of November. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police have visited and inspected the area in preparation for the Dattamala Abhiyan, which will take place from October 30 to November 5th.

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH)

    Datta devotees from across the state will don Dattamalae on the 30th of November. On the same day, a Maladharana ceremony will be held at Shankara Math in Chikkamagaluru. The State President of Shri Ram Sena, Gangadhar Kulkarni, announced that Datta Dipotsava will take place on November 2nd, followed by Padi collection on November 4th.

    A procession is scheduled for November 5th, and after a religious gathering at the same location, devotees will visit the Datta Peetha. Homa Havan rituals and Prasadam distribution will also be part of the event.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details vkp

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu vkp

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH) vkp

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH)

    Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa's son Adam booked for allegedly creating ruckus on road after getting drunk vkp

    Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa's son Adam booked for allegedly creating ruckus on road after getting drunk

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon