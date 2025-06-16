Cauvery water supply in Bengaluru will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 AM on June 19 to 6 AM on June 20 due to maintenance work on all five phases of the project. BWSSB has urged residents to store water in advance.

Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to most parts of Bengaluru will be disrupted for 24 hours starting from 6am on June 19 to 6am on June 20 due to scheduled maintenance on the Cauvery Water Supply Project phases 1 to 5. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that the work includes inspection and repairs at multiple pump houses.

Critical maintenance at TK Halli under Cauvery 5th stage project

The ongoing Cauvery 5th stage project at TK Halli is vital for Bengaluru’s long-term water needs. This phase includes laying a new 3000 mm diameter pipeline and conducting annual maintenance work on power systems, as recommended by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Emergency technical inspections are also scheduled.

Complete shutdown of all phases

During the maintenance, all pump houses from phase 1 to phase 5 will be temporarily shut down, halting the city’s Cauvery water supply. BWSSB has advised residents, commercial establishments, and industries to store sufficient water in advance to manage during the disruption.

BWSSB urges public cooperation

BWSSB has appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary inconvenience, assuring that all maintenance activities will be completed on time. Officials have promised that water supply will be restored promptly after the scheduled maintenance period.