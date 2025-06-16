A Rapido bike taxi driver assaulted a female passenger in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, after she questioned his reckless driving. The police filed only a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), sparking public outrage,

Bengaluru (June 16): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the assault case involving a Rapido bike taxi driver and a woman in the middle of the road. The incident occurred near the Boat Showroom in Jayanagar on June 14 around 10 am. The victim, Shreya, was traveling via Rapido when the driver's reckless driving prompted her to question him. Jayanagar police only filed a Non-Cognizable Report despite video evidence. This sparked outrage among the public.

Shreya was using the Rapido service when allegedly the driver's rash driving frightened her, leading her to question him. Annoyed by this, the driver started an argument, which escalated into a physical assault. The driver attacked Shreya in a public place and fled the scene.

What happened - A timeline

– Date of Assault: June 14, 10 am

– Location: Near Jayanagar Boat Showroom

– Victim: Shreya

– Perpetrator: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver

– Police Action: FIR filed, no arrest

Meanwhile, Rapido services have been suspended across the state after a high court order. The court directed the government to implement transport regulations for Rapido drivers working as gig workers. Due to the government's inaction, Rapido services were suspended from June 16. The next hearing is scheduled for June 24, where the service might resume if the government formulates regulations or provides assurance regarding bike taxi services.