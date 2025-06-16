New CCTV footage of the Bengaluru Rapido incident shows the woman hitting the driver first, contradicting initial reports. The driver claims the woman was argumentative and questioned his driving, escalating the situation after he took a shortcut.

A new CCTV footage has shed new light on the alleged assault of a woman by a Rapido bike taxi driver in Bengaluru. The footage appears to show the woman hitting the driver first, following an argument. This development contradicts initial reports, which suggested the driver was the sole aggressor.

Driver's version of events

The driver, who was arrested after the video of the assault went viral, has released a video statement providing his account of the incident. According to him, the woman was argumentative from the start of the ride, speaking "rashly" and questioning his driving skills. The driver claimed he took a shortcut via Jayanagar to avoid traffic, but the woman became agitated when a car cut him off.

The driver alleged that the woman asked him about his education and driving skills, to which he responded calmly. However, he admitted losing his temper when she continued to shout at him. He claimed she hit him with a tiffin box, prompting him to retaliate.

Scroll to load tweet…

The driver's account suggests that the woman's behavior escalated the situation. He claimed she hit him twice and raised her voice, prompting him to ask her to be softer. He admitted hitting her once in retaliation.

The incident began when the woman booked a ride on Rapido and was picked up by the driver. The driver took a shortcut via Jayanagar, which led to a confrontation with a car. The situation escalated, resulting in physical altercation between the driver and the woman.

Police investigation

Police sources indicated that the argument began when the woman confronted the driver over rash driving. The incident escalated into a heated argument, during which the driver physically assaulted her. The driver's arrest was made after the video of the assault went viral.

Following the altercation, the woman made the payment, and the driver attempted to report her to a nearby store manager.