A pothole on Bengaluru’s Panathur-Balagere Road went viral for resembling India’s map. Citizens reacted with humour, sarcasm, and patriotism online, while poor road conditions continue to put residents, including school children, at risk.

Bengaluru: A pothole on Panathur-Balagere Road in Bengaluru has captured nationwide attention after an image of it, shared on social media, went viral for its uncanny resemblance to the map of India. The image, posted by X user @pavitraholla with the caption, “#Bengaluru Can you guess the shape of the pothole?” quickly drew thousands of reactions.

Citizens were both amused and shocked, pointing out not only the unusual shape of the crater but also the poor condition of Bengaluru’s roads. The viral post has sparked a mix of humour, sarcasm, and patriotic banter online, highlighting the irony of the city’s neglected infrastructure.

Users React with Humour and Sarcasm

Social media users had a field day with the viral pothole. Some pointed out the grim reality hidden behind the humorous shape, saying:

“More than the shape, it tells the fate of the common man.”

“It’s not a pothole. It’s a rainwater harvesting technique patented by ‘Guarantee’ Sarakara.”

The post also prompted playful nationalistic reactions:

“Nationalist pothole!”

“Undivided India, Bangalore shows the way.”

Some netizens took a more sarcastic tone, questioning governance:

“By some twisted logic rampant in our society currently, will repairing this pothole be considered unpatriotic?”

Additional comments highlighted the artistic irony of the city’s road conditions:

“Travelling through Kundalahalli Signal-Sai Baba Temple Road, you'll see potholes in the shape of every state.”

“Someone should give an award for the government for leaving such an artistic work behind.”

Poor Road Conditions Put Children at Risk

Bengaluru’s pothole problem made headlines again recently when a school bus carrying around 20 children narrowly avoided toppling on the severely damaged Panathur-Balagere Road. According to social media posts, the bus got stuck in a large, slushy crater, forcing the children to be evacuated through the back door. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A video and several images of the incident circulated widely online, drawing outrage from residents. Many highlighted the irony that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had inspected this very stretch just a few months ago.

Bengaluru’s Road Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

This viral pothole incident has renewed calls for urgent repairs and proper monitoring of Bengaluru’s roads. Citizens are urging authorities to take immediate action, not just to fix the potholes but also to ensure the safety of residents, especially school children, travelling daily on these neglected routes.