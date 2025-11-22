At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla joked, “Easier to come from space than Marathahalli,” highlighting city traffic woes. The event featured innovators, athletes, and thought leaders in India’s tech capital.

A video of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla joking about Bengaluru’s notorious traffic during a session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday has gone viral. Shukla, an officer and test pilot in the Indian Air Force, is one of four astronauts selected and trained for Gaganyaan, India’s first manned space mission, scheduled for launch in 2027. Speaking to a packed audience, Shukla light-heartedly highlighted the city’s traffic woes, drawing laughter and applause from participants while reflecting on the challenges of commuting in India’s tech capital.

Shukla’s Light-Hearted Remark

Speaking on stage, Shukla quipped about his journey from Marathahalli to the summit venue:

"I came here from the other end of Bengaluru, Marathahalli. I spent three times more time on the road than I will be speaking to you. So you must see my commitment here," he joked, earning smiles and laughter from the audience.

Minister Priyank Kharge Responds

Responding to Shukla’s remark during his closing-day speech, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said:

"Shubhanshu Shukla said it's easier to come to Bengaluru from space than from Marathahalli to Madavara. But the government will work to ensure such delays do not recur."

Highlights of the Future Makers Conclave

One of the most engaging sessions of this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit, the Future Makers Conclave, attracted thousands of participants and showcased a strong lineup of creators, innovators, founders, athletes, and thought leaders.

Besides Shubhanshu Shukla, the speakers included entrepreneur-author Ankur Warikoo, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, mind reader Suhani Shah, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, and India's wicketkeeper-batter and ICC World Cup champion Richa Ghosh.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Technology Summit, themed “Futurise”, was organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, and BT of the Government of Karnataka. The event concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and featured sessions aimed at promoting innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, bringing together thought leaders from diverse fields.