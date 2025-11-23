A Bengaluru woman was allegedly cheated of over ₹68 lakh by her close friend of 20 years and the friend’s family. The accused returned only ₹17 lakh and issued bounced cheques. A case has been registered at the Jnanabharathi Police Station.

In a deeply disturbing incident from Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly cheated of more than ₹68 lakh by her close friend of nearly two decades and the friend's family members. The victim, Priyanka, a resident of Jayanagar, has filed a complaint at the Jnanabharathi Police Station against her long-time friend Latha, along with Latha's father Venkatesh and brother Harsha. What began as a bond of trust built over 20 years reportedly turned into a shocking financial betrayal.

Friendship Exploited for Loans

According to the complaint, Latha, who is a partner at Balaji Automobiles, claimed to be facing personal difficulties and borrowed a total of ₹35 lakh from Priyanka between 2012 and 2014. Later, in 2017, Latha and her father Venkatesh allegedly sought another ₹32 lakh as a loan.

In addition, Harsha, Latha's brother who was involved in the real estate business, reportedly convinced Priyanka to invest another ₹1.5 lakh in instalments, citing urgent financial requirements.

Over ₹68 Lakh Taken, Only ₹17 Lakh Returned

Despite the repeated requests, Priyanka did not doubt Latha's intentions due to the closeness of their long-standing friendship. It is said that whenever the family asked for money, Priyanka arranged funds from her mother and relatives to help them.

In total, the accused allegedly took more than ₹68 lakh from Priyanka but returned only ₹17 lakh. The remaining ₹50 lakh was never repaid, despite repeated assurances.

Bounced Cheques and False Promises

Cheques issued by the accused towards repayment reportedly bounced. Later, the family is said to have misled Priyanka further by promising to offer her a plot of land in Nelamangala and other locations. Matters escalated when Priyanka visited their residence to ask for the money, where the accused allegedly threatened to break her limbs.

Based on Priyanka's complaint, the Jnanabharathi Police have registered a case against Latha, Venkatesh and Harsha. An investigation is currently underway.