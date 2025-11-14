Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, Karnataka’s Mother of Trees, passed away at 114. Celebrated for planting over 385 banyan trees, she inspired a nation with her dedication to environmental conservation and green legacy.

Bengaluru: India mourns the passing of Padma Shri awardee and environmental legend Saalumarada Thimmakka, affectionately known as the ‘Vriksha Mathe’ or Mother of Trees. Thimmakka, who was 114 years old, passed away after a prolonged battle with respiratory problems at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, where she had been undergoing treatment since 2 November. Celebrated across Karnataka and the nation for her unparalleled contribution to environmental conservation, Thimmakka leaves behind a legacy of dedication, resilience, and motherly care for nature that will continue to inspire generations.

Early Life and Personal Struggles

Saalumarada Thimmakka was born on 30 June 1911 in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, then part of Mysuru State, into a humble family. She was married to Chikkaiah from Hulikal village in Magadi taluk, Ramanagara district. The couple, however, did not have children. Instead of succumbing to grief, Thimmakka channelled her maternal love into planting and nurturing trees, turning personal loss into a lifelong mission for environmental preservation.

A Life Dedicated to Trees

Together, Thimmakka and her husband planted and nurtured over 385 banyan trees along both sides of the 4.5-kilometre stretch between Hulikal and Kudur on State Highway 99. Despite living in poverty and earning a meagre daily wage, they carried water from a distance of four kilometres, erected thorn fences to protect saplings from cattle, and ensured the survival of the trees. Today, these banyan trees stand tall as a living testament to her determination and motherly affection, often considered her “children” in every sense.

Recognition and Awards

Although illiterate, Saalumarada Thimmakka’s extraordinary contributions to environmental conservation earned her national and international recognition. She was conferred India’s prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019 and received the National Citizens’ Award for her tireless efforts. Other accolades include the Rajyotsava Award, the Vishalakshi Award from the Art of Living Foundation, and the ‘Nadoja’ Award in 2010. The Central University of Karnataka also awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2020.

Legacy and Impact

The Karnataka government acknowledged Thimmakka’s work by appointing her as an Environment Ambassador and granting her cabinet-level status. Parks across the state have been developed in her name to honour her contribution to environmental awareness and conservation. Saalumarada Thimmakka’s story is a powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, individual effort and determination can leave an enduring mark on society and the planet.

The passing of Saalumarada Thimmakka marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists, policymakers, and citizens alike. Her life exemplifies the extraordinary impact of resilience, compassion, and love for nature, cementing her status as a national treasure and the pride of Karnataka.