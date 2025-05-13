Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, a pioneer of India's Blue Revolution, was the first non-crop scientist to lead ICAR. Honoured with the Padma Shri, he played a key role in advancing aquaculture and fisheries research in India.

The sudden demise of Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, a towering figure in Indian aquaculture, has left the scientific and academic community in deep mourning. Hailing from Karnataka, Dr Ayyappan was a pioneering scientist credited with spearheading India’s Blue Revolution, a movement that dramatically transformed the country’s fisheries sector and heightened fish production to record levels.

Dr Ayyappan made history as the first non-crop scientist to head the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and also served as the Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) between January 2010 and February 2016. His leadership helped shape India's agricultural research framework and policy at the national level, emphasising the vital role of fisheries in food security and rural livelihoods.

Born on December 10, 1955, Dr Ayyappan pursued his academic path with distinction. He earned a Ph.D. from Bangalore University and a master’s degree in Fish Production and Management from the College of Fisheries, Mangalore. In 1978, he began his professional journey at the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) as a young scientist. His sharp insights and commitment to the sector quickly propelled him into leadership roles

Dr Ayyappan served as the Director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar and later at the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai. His strategic vision and technical expertise significantly boosted India’s aquaculture output and research standards.

He was also the founding Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (2006–2008) in Hyderabad and held several prestigious positions, including Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University, Manipur, and Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

In recognition of his monumental contributions, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2022. He was hailed as a “respected aquaculture scientist playing a key role in powering India's Blue Revolution”.

Beyond his academic and administrative prowess, colleagues and peers remember him as a humble, visionary leader deeply committed to India's scientific progress.