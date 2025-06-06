Bengaluru: During Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others. The Karnataka government has taken the incident seriously, initiating investigations and taking legal action against key organisers.

RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale arrested

RCB’s head of marketing and revenue, Nikhil Sosale, has been arrested at the Bengaluru airport as he was about to board a flight to Mumbai. Police consider him a key figure responsible for the unregulated event that resulted in the fatal stampede. Three others involved in organising the parade , Kiran, Sumant, and Sunil Mathew from DNA Event Management, are also being questioned.

Who is Nikhil Sosale?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nikhil Sosale (born August 18, 1986) has served as RCB's head of marketing and revenue for two years. Before that, he spent 13 years at Diageo India, part of United Spirits Limited (USL), the parent company of RCB after Vijay Mallya’s departure. Sosale initially led business partnerships at USL. He holds a double major degree from James Cook University in Queensland, Australia.

Close ties with Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Sosale is a familiar figure at IPL matches, often seen accompanying Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli. He was with her during the final and even walked onto the field post-match. He is regarded as a close associate of both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. His social media followers include several high-profile personalities such as Sakshi Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dipika Pallikal, Travis Head, Zaheer Khan, Hazel Keech, Faf du Plessis, and Suresh Raina.

Why was Sosale arrested?

Sosale reportedly orchestrated RCB’s post-win victory parade in Bengaluru without obtaining proper permission from the government or police authorities. The parade announcement, which included free entry, was posted on RCB’s official social media platforms and was not retracted, even after police advised against it. Authorities believe this lack of coordination and disregard for safety protocols led to the overcrowding and fatal stampede.

Ongoing investigation and public reaction

With arrests underway and top officials suspended, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, public and political pressure continues to mount. The tragic incident has sparked calls for greater accountability from both the event organisers and the government.