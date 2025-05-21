Bengaluru: Making literary history, Hassan-based Kannada author Banu Mushtaq has won the International Booker Prize 2025 for her groundbreaking short story collection Heart Lamp (Hridaya Vilakku), becoming the first Kannada writer and the first short story collection ever to win this prestigious global award.

The collection, translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, was hailed by the Booker judging panel as “something genuinely new for English readers”. At the award ceremony held at London’s Tate Modern, jury chair Max Porter lauded the book for its “radical translation” and “vibrant, uplifting narratives”, blending Kannada cultural roots with profound socio-political themes.

Upon receiving the award, Banu Mushtaq stood alongside translator Deepa Bhasthi, highlighting the collective effort that brought Heart Lamp to a global audience. “This is not an individual award,” she said, “it is a recognition of teamwork and the true potential of Kannada literature.” Describing the moments leading up to the announcement as “electrifying”, Banu added that despite the international recognition, “my writing will remain the same.”

About Banu Mushtaq

An advocate, poet, novelist, journalist, and social activist, Banu Mushtaq’s writing delves deeply into issues often overlooked in mainstream discourse, including women’s experiences in Muslim communities, reproductive rights, faith, caste, power structures, and systemic oppression. Her voice, both powerful and intimate, reflects years of engagement with the realities of marginalised groups.

Banu Mushtaq is not new to literary and cinematic influence. Her short story, Kari Nagaragalu, was adapted into the critically acclaimed film Haseena by noted filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. She developed an interest in writing from a young age but began her writing career at 29, during a challenging period of postpartum depression as a new mother. She turned to writing to process her emotions and experiences, with much of her work focusing on women’s issues.

Heart Lamp: Stories of women in southern India’s Muslim communities

Mushtaq's first full-length book to be translated into English was Heart Lamp (And Other Stories, 2025), a powerful collection of 12 women-centred stories set in Muslim communities in southern India. This collection highlights the nuanced lives, struggles, and resilience of women navigating faith, tradition, and societal expectations, offering readers a rare and intimate glimpse into often overlooked narratives within regional Indian literature.

This marks a significant moment for Indian literature. While Geetanjali Shree won the 2022 International Booker Prize for her Hindi novel Tomb of Sand, Banu Mushtaq is the first to win for Kannada literature, and Heart Lamp is the first short story collection to be awarded in the history of the International Booker.

The 2025 award has not only brought a global spotlight to Kannada writing but has also underscored the transformative power of translation, especially in regional Indian literature. The recognition is expected to pave the way for more Kannada works to reach international readers in the years to come.