A viral video allegedly linked to DGP Ramachandra Rao has sparked widespread controversy. Authorities are probing the authenticity of the footage and the identities of the women seen, while officials urge caution until the investigation concludes.

A set of controversial videos allegedly involving Director General of Police (DGP) Ramachandra Rao has triggered widespread discussion and controversy across the state. The senior police officer, who is also the father of actress Ranya Rao and was in the spotlight last year in connection with a high-profile gold seizure case, is now at the centre of fresh allegations following the circulation of a 47-second video on social media and messaging platforms.

The video, which has gone viral, purportedly shows the officer in a compromising situation inside his office during working hours, allegedly involving three women, one of whom has been identified as a model. However, Ramachandra Rao has categorically denied that the individual seen in the footage is him.

Questions Over Authenticity and Intent

It remains unclear whether the incident was the result of a planned honey trap or whether the footage was recorded by someone aware of the alleged relationship. The circumstances under which the video was recorded have yet to be established.

Legal and administrative sources indicate that, if the video is authenticated and linked to the officer, disciplinary action, including suspension, is likely—particularly as the incident is said to have occurred within official premises during duty hours. Notably, the officer is due to retire next month, making the timing of the controversy especially significant.

Who Are the Women in the Video?

The identities of the three women seen in the video have not been officially disclosed. They are currently being referred to as ‘victims’ in line with standard investigative procedures. However, visuals circulating online have sparked public debate, as the individuals appear cooperative and at ease in the footage.

Investigators have not yet clarified whether the women were coerced, induced with promises of employment or favours, or were willing participants. These aspects are expected to be examined in detail during the course of the inquiry.

Ongoing Debate and Public Curiosity

The case has sparked widespread discussion on social media and in public forums, raising questions about the possible misuse of authority and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by those in positions of power. At the same time, speculation about the identities and motives of those involved has intensified, with online searches and rumours adding to the controversy.

For now, officials maintain that all parties seen in the video are being treated as victims until the investigation establishes the facts. Authorities have emphasised that no conclusions should be drawn until forensic verification and official inquiries are completed.

Investigation Underway

The police department is expected to examine the authenticity of the video, identify those involved, and determine whether any criminal offences or service conduct violations have occurred. Further details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.