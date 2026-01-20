Karnataka's DGP Ramachandra Rao, was suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him in intimate situations with women in his office. The state government has ordered an official inquiry into the incident, which has sparked widespread controversy.

Karnataka’s top law enforcement official, Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K. Ramachandra Rao, was suspended by the state government after a video purportedly showing him in intimate situations with women inside his office circulated widely on social media on January 19, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visuals, which have gone viral, reportedly show the senior IPS officer — in uniform inside his official chamber -- engaging in what appears to be compromising physical interactions with women, triggering a major public and political controversy.

The footage, though not officially verified, has drawn sharp criticism from citizens and opposition leaders, raising questions about professional conduct and accountability of a senior police official during official hours.

Some clips appear to show Rao seated in his office while hugging or kissing women, provoking widespread social media condemnation and public debate over the sanctity of government institutions.

In response to the uproar, the Karnataka government placed Rao on suspension and ordered an official inquiry into the matter. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored that “no official is above the law” and pledged disciplinary action depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Rao has strongly denied the allegations, calling the videos fabricated, morphed, and false. He claimed to have no knowledge of the footage and said he would consult legal counsel to pursue action against those responsible for spreading what he called misleading content. Rao suggested the clips may be from years earlier, possibly filmed when he was posted in Belagavi, but insisted they did not reflect actual events.

The controversy has also reignited scrutiny of Rao’s previous associations, including the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, which had earlier brought him under the spotlight in 2025.

As Karnataka braces for the outcome of the probe, political leaders, activists, and legal experts continue to debate the implications of the viral video scandal for public trust in the police and governance.