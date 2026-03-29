A Bengaluru family was evicted from their rented home after using a firewood stove due to an LPG gas shortage. The landlord cited wall paint damage as the reason. The incident has sparked outrage online, raising questions about tenant rights and rental disputes in the city.

In a bizarre and shocking incident from Bengaluru, a family was evicted from their rented home simply for using a firewood stove to cook meals. The eviction highlights the sometimes extreme and unreasonable actions taken by landlords, as well as the struggles tenants face during everyday crises. The family, caught in a difficult situation due to a shortage of cooking gas, was left without a roof over their heads in the city’s Ashwath Nagar area.

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What Happened?

The incident took place in Ashwath Nagar, which falls under the Byatarayanapura area of Bengaluru. The family, living in a rented house, had been struggling with a shortage of cooking gas (LPG) for the past few days. Reports suggest that the local gas supply was disrupted due to global fluctuations in oil and gas prices, an effect of the ongoing Gulf War.

Their gas cylinder ran out, and despite booking a new one, it did not arrive on time. With no other option to cook, the woman of the house lit a firewood stove outside their home to prepare a meal. This simple step to feed her family, however, resulted in their eviction.

Landlord’s Argument

The landlord reportedly became furious upon seeing the firewood stove. He argued, “The smoke from the firewood stove will spoil the house paint and make the walls black. I had already warned you not to light a stove, but you didn’t listen.”

Prioritising his property over the tenants’ basic needs, he immediately asked them to vacate the house.

Tenants Speak Out

Speaking to the media, the tenant woman expressed her distress. “We didn’t get a gas cylinder, so we had no choice but to cook on a firewood stove. Is it possible to stay hungry? But the owner didn’t understand our situation. He threw us out for a petty reason like his paint getting spoiled. Now, we have no gas and no roof over our heads. Our family is in deep trouble,” she said, visibly upset.

Social Media Debate

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many people supporting the tenants and criticising the landlord’s actions. Social media users questioned whether it is right for a landlord to prioritise wall paint over a family’s hunger and hardship. The case has once again highlighted the tensions between property owners and tenants in Bengaluru and raised questions about tenant rights and rental laws.