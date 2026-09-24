Cyclone Arnab has made landfall along the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts. While Karnataka is unlikely to face a direct impact, some areas, including Bengaluru and border districts, may see cloudy skies and rain.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab, raising concerns over heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible disruption across parts of eastern and central India. The cyclone has made landfall along the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to several coastal districts. Authorities have issued weather warnings and placed disaster response teams on standby in vulnerable areas.

The weather department confirmed that the eye of Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha. The storm is currently affecting parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to neighbouring states over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Will Cyclone Arnab Impact ,Karnataka,?

Although Cyclone Arnab is affecting the Andhra Pradesh coast, the weather department has clarified that Karnataka is unlikely to experience any direct impact from the system. Coastal Karnataka, as well as North and South Interior Karnataka, is not expected to face any major weather disturbance due to the cyclone.

However, parts of Karnataka could experience cloudy skies and isolated to moderate rainfall as the system moves towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Border areas of Karnataka and Bengaluru may also witness brief spells of rain due to changes in weather conditions associated with the system.

No warnings have been issued for Karnataka regarding cyclonic winds, flooding or severe weather linked to Cyclone Arnab. However, residents may experience occasional showers, particularly in areas closer to the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.

Which Places Have Rain Warnings?

Cyclone Arnab is bringing strong winds of around 75 kmph to parts of the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, disrupting normal life in several areas. Heavy rainfall has been reported in Odisha's Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Khurda and Malkangiri districts.

Schools and colleges in some affected areas have been closed as a precaution following weather department warnings. Authorities have also stepped up preparedness measures in vulnerable districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, high alerts have been issued for Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal are also expected to receive heavy rainfall as the cyclone and its associated weather system move inland.

According to the weather department, several areas could receive heavy rain over the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local disaster management teams have been kept on standby to respond to emergencies.

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to remain alert, follow official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. People requiring emergency assistance have been advised to contact the 112 helpline.