A British father and son explored rural Karnataka on a motorcycle during their first visit to India. Their video captures forest rides, village life, traditional farming, sugarcane harvesting, local food and visits to Badami and Hampi.

Exploring a new country often offers travellers an opportunity to experience its culture, traditions, food and everyday way of life beyond popular tourist destinations. A British father and son discovered this during their first visit to India, as they embarked on a motorcycle journey through South India. Their trip took them through forest roads, rural settlements and agricultural landscapes, where they experienced local hospitality, observed traditional farming practices and interacted with residents.

From enjoying roadside tea and witnessing sugarcane harvesting to sampling local food and exploring historic temples, their journey offered a glimpse into the everyday life and cultural diversity of India.

The father-son duo documented their experiences in a video titled "THIS Is Why We Love India", shared on their YouTube channel, Mr Darcy & The Ol' Man - Extra Mile. The travel vlog takes viewers through lesser-known parts of South India, highlighting the landscapes, people and experiences they encountered along the way.

Describing their journey, they wrote: "A morning chai, a ride through the forest, and an unexpected encounter with a community living far from the usual tourist trail. Then a sugar cane harvest, more beautiful miles, and sunset in Badami."

Motorcycle Journey Takes British Travellers Through ,Karnataka's, Forests

On the second day of their trip, the travellers began their ride from Haliyal, a town in Karnataka. After stopping at a roadside shop for a cup of hot, sweet chai, they continued their journey along narrow roads surrounded by stretches of greenery and forest.

The landscape left a lasting impression on the duo. Darcy remarked in the video that he had never seen such an extensive forest before. As they moved towards agricultural areas, the scenery gradually changed, offering them a closer look at village life and farming activities.

The travellers were particularly interested in the traditional methods of agriculture they observed. While passing through villages, they noticed farmers working in fields and carrying out various tasks with limited use of heavy machinery. They also witnessed villagers joining hands to help when a tractor and trailer became stuck in a ditch.

The duo also interacted with local residents and appreciated their friendliness. People waved and greeted them as they rode through the villages. Their journey further brought them across several animals, including cows, goats, pigs and monkeys.

British Father And Son Observe Traditional Farming Practices

Agriculture became another interesting part of their motorcycle journey. The travellers noticed crops such as maize and sweet corn being dried along roadsides, while local residents were seen sorting the produce manually. They also spent time meeting locals and observing their everyday activities.

James, whose nickname is The Ol' Man, compared the agricultural practices with those followed in Britain, where tractors and machinery are commonly used to cover large farming areas. He also spoke about the smaller farms and traditional methods they encountered during their travels.

One of the memorable stops along the route was a village where the duo witnessed sugarcane being harvested and processed using traditional methods. They also got an opportunity to taste freshly extracted sugarcane juice, adding another local experience to their journey.

Affordable South Indian Food Surprises British Travellers

Apart from the landscapes and rural experiences, local food also became a highlight of the trip. After spending several hours on the road, the father and son stopped at a small roadside restaurant for lunch.

They were surprised by the comparatively affordable prices of the food. Darcy showed the menu in the video, pointing out that a chicken thali cost approximately Rs 150, while chicken masala was priced at around Rs 140.

Comparing the costs with food prices in Britain, he expressed surprise at how inexpensive the meal was. The stop offered the travellers another opportunity to experience local food and the everyday dining culture of South India.

British Travellers Visit Badami Temples And Continue Journey To Hampi

Following their experiences along the rural routes, the father and son also visited the historic temples in Badami. The town, known for its rock-cut cave temples and architectural heritage, offered them another opportunity to explore Karnataka's cultural attractions.

After spending time in Badami, the duo continued their motorcycle journey towards Hampi, another historic destination in Karnataka. Their travels combined encounters with local communities, traditional agricultural practices, regional food and heritage sites.

How Did Social Media React?

The travel video attracted reactions from viewers, with some encouraging the duo to explore other parts of India, while another said the footage inspired them to consider a motorcycle tour.

One user commented: "Plz do visit northeast part of India like Darjeeling, sikkim , Arunachal Pradesh, nagaland, mizoram , meghalaya u definitely gonna enjoy your trip there."

Second user commented: "Superb ! Almost makes me want to go on a bike tour myself. I almost forgot you are a biking channel."