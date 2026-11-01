A video of a youth performing a dangerous bike wheelie stunt in broad daylight in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, has raised road safety concerns. The stunt, shared on social media, has prompted demands for police action against reckless riding.

A video showing a youth performing a dangerous wheelie stunt on a moving two-wheeler in broad daylight near National College in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, has raised concerns over road safety and reckless riding. The rider was allegedly seen lifting the front wheel and balancing the vehicle on its rear wheel while travelling along a public road, potentially putting other motorists and pedestrians at risk. The video, which was shared on social media, has drawn attention to the dangers of performing such stunts on busy city roads, with road users calling for strict action against those involved.

Dangerous Wheelie Stunt Captured Near National College

According to the video circulating on social media, the youngster was seen riding the two-wheeler on its rear wheel, seemingly disregarding the safety of other road users. The stunt was reportedly performed in broad daylight near National College in Jayanagar.

The video was allegedly uploaded to Instagram, apparently to gain likes and views. Such dangerous riding practices can put not only the rider but also pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

Scroll to load tweet…

Reckless Riding Stunts in Bengaluru Raise Road Safety Concerns

While incidents involving dangerous bike stunts have previously been reported more frequently at night, the latest video highlights how some riders are allegedly performing such stunts even in broad daylight.

Performing wheelies on public roads can lead to a loss of control and serious accidents, particularly in areas with regular vehicle and pedestrian movement. Such acts also put other commuters at risk, as they may be caught off guard by reckless riding.

Jayanagar Traffic Police Yet to Respond

The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of the Jayanagar Traffic Police Station. The video has triggered concerns among road users, with several calling for action against those involved in such dangerous riding practices.

A response from the police regarding the video is awaited. The incident has once again highlighted the need to address reckless riding and strengthen road safety measures in Bengaluru.