Finland is inviting 16 singles from around the world for an all-expenses-paid blind dating trip in February 2027. The Finnish Dinner Date campaign includes flights, accommodation, meals and group dinner dates with local singles.

Finland, which has consistently been ranked as the world's happiest country, is offering singles an unusual opportunity to explore its culture, cuisine and perhaps even find romance through a special international dating campaign. The country's tourism board, Visit Finland, has launched an initiative called the 'Finnish Dinner Date', inviting 16 single adults from around the world to enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip in February 2027.

The campaign will bring international participants together with local Finnish singles over specially curated meals, allowing them to experience the country's food traditions, meet new people and discover what makes Finland a unique travel destination.

What Is Finland's 'Finnish Dinner Date' Campaign?

According to Forbes, the Finnish Dinner Date initiative aims to introduce international visitors to Finland's culinary heritage through shared dining experiences and social interactions. The programme is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 19, 2027, with 16 singles selected from different parts of the world.

As part of the experience, participants will attend special group dinner dates, where they will meet local Finnish singles in Helsinki and Tampere, in the Lakeland region.

The meals will feature regional Finnish ingredients, including wild fish, berries and foraged mushrooms. The menus will be developed by some of the country's leading chefs, giving participants an opportunity to explore traditional and contemporary Finnish cuisine.

Why Has Finland Launched This Dating Campaign?

The initiative aims to promote Finnish food culture while giving international visitors an opportunity to connect with local people.

Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, said in an official statement that Finnish cuisine reflects the country's lifestyle, seasonal traditions and connection with nature.

"Finnish food is a direct expression of our famously happy way of life: a way of connecting to place, to season, and to the people around you. Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way." Jimenez said.

The campaign also draws inspiration from a local dating trend known as 'sinkkukori', which translates to 'single basket'. Several supermarket chains in Finland have introduced pink shopping baskets that single shoppers can use to subtly indicate that they are open to conversations and potentially meeting someone.

Finnish Cuisine Takes Centre Stage

Although international cuisines such as Italian and Chinese food have gained widespread popularity, Visit Finland believes that Finnish cuisine remains relatively underexplored among international travellers.

The tourism board hopes the campaign will introduce visitors to the country's distinctive culinary traditions, including dishes influenced by local ingredients, seasonal produce and foraging.

"From sauna food traditions to foraging, Finnish cuisine tells a story that exists nowhere else. We want visitors to experience that story in full," Jimenez said.

She also highlighted that participants might develop an affection for Finnish food, the country itself or even find a romantic connection during their visit.

"Coming to the world's happiest country, they may find love - with each other, with Finnish food or with their new favourite travel destination."

Finnish Dinner Date 2027: Key Details

Here are the important details applicants need to know about the international dating campaign:

Number of participants: 16 single adults from around the world.

Eligibility: Applicants must be single, at least 18 years old and not residents of Finland.

Application deadline: November 10, 2026, at 11.59 am Finnish time (EET, UTC+2).

Selection announcement: December 1, 2026.

Travel dates: February 9 to 19, 2027.

Destinations: Helsinki and Tampere, Finland.

Expenses covered: Flights, accommodation, activities and meals will be fully covered by Visit Finland.

Application format: Applicants must apply individually.

The selected participants will be announced publicly through Visit Finland's social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok, on December 1, 2026.

The dinner dates will be organised as relaxed group gatherings, with all participants dining together and enjoying one of Finland's official tasting menus.

How to Apply for Finland's All-Expenses-Paid Dating Trip?

Interested singles from around the world can apply for the Finnish Dinner Date campaign by following these steps:

Record a Short Video: Applicants must create a brief video in English answering the question: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"

Upload the Video: Share the recording on a public social media account, such as Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Use the Campaign Hashtag: Include #FinnishDinnerDate in the post.

Tag Visit Finland: Applicants must tag Visit Finland's official social media account in their submission.

Applications must be submitted by November 10, 2026, at 11.59 am Finnish time. The selected participants will be announced publicly on December 1.

With its combination of food, travel and social connections, the Finnish Dinner Date campaign offers international singles an opportunity to experience Finland beyond its popular tourist attractions. Whether participants find romance, make new friends or discover Finnish cuisine, the initiative aims to give them a memorable introduction to the Nordic country's culture and way of life.