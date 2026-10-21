Somanna, the elephant carrying the howdah during Shivamogga Dasara 2026, panicked and ran amok, causing the howdah to fall. The mahout was injured, several vehicles were damaged, and veterinary officials sedated the elephant.

Dasara celebrations are underway across Karnataka, with Shivamogga hosting its traditional procession as part of the Vijayadashami festivities. However, this year's celebrations were disrupted when Somanna, the elephant carrying the howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, panicked shortly after the procession began. The howdah fell from the elephant's back as he ran amok, leaving the mahout injured and damaging several vehicles in the vicinity. The incident raised concerns about the arrangements for the procession, particularly as Somanna was carrying the howdah for the first time.

The procession was flagged off near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Shivamogga by District Collector Prabhulinga Kavalikatti and MLA Channabasappa. Somanna initially moved along the procession route but reportedly became frightened by the large crowd and loud band music. The elephant then panicked and began running, causing the howdah to fall.

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Howdah Falls as Elephant Somanna Runs Amok

The howdah had been secured on Somanna for the Shivamogga Dasara procession. However, it fell from the elephant's back when he began running in panic. The mahout attempted to bring the elephant under control but fell during the incident and sustained injuries.

The sudden commotion also resulted in damage to several vehicles. Ground staff and others present at the scene attempted to control the elephant and manage the situation.

Veterinary officials later sedated Somanna, while police personnel worked to control the panicked crowd. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) were present at the scene. Somanna was reported to be recovering.

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Somanna Replaces Elephant Sagar for Shivamogga Dasara

The administration had made arrangements for the annual Shivamogga Dasara procession, but the elephant assigned to carry the howdah was changed at the last minute.

Sagar, who had carried the howdah for the previous six years, was relieved of the responsibility after developing leg pain. Officials reportedly decided not to risk his health and instead assigned the duty to Somanna from the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp.

However, Somanna became frightened shortly after the procession began. The large crowd and loud music reportedly contributed to the disturbance, during which the howdah fell. The incident has drawn attention to the challenges involved in managing elephants during large public celebrations.