Mangaluru Dasara 2026 will see traffic diversions from October 21 to 22 as the Kudroli temple procession takes place. Check the procession route, alternative roads and designated parking areas before travelling through the city.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force across Mangaluru on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in view of the grand Mangaluru Dasara procession organised by the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. The procession, featuring deities and colourful tableaux, is scheduled to begin at 4 pm on October 21 and continue until 6 am on October 22. With traffic congestion expected along the procession route from around 2 pm, Mangaluru City Police have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and avoid parking along roads designated for the procession.

The procession will begin at the main gate of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, pass through several key junctions and neighbourhoods, and return to the temple. Commuters and visitors attending the celebrations are advised to follow the traffic instructions issued by the police to ensure public safety and minimise inconvenience.

Mangaluru Dasara 2026: Main Procession Route

The Mangaluru Dasara procession will begin at the main gate of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple and pass through the following route before returning to the temple:

Kudroli Temple Main Gate → Mannagudda Junction → Lady Hill Narayana Guru Circle → Lalbagh → Ballalbagh → P.V.S. Junction → Navabharath Circle → City Centre → Hampankatta → K.B. Katte → Car Street → New Chitra Junction → Kudroli Temple Main Gate.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected along these stretches during the procession. Motorists are advised to avoid the route wherever possible and allow extra time for their journeys.

Mangaluru Dasara Traffic Diversions and Alternative Routes

Mangaluru City Police have announced alternative routes for vehicles travelling through areas affected by the procession. The diversions are as follows:

Kottara Chowki to Mangaluru city via Lady Hill: Vehicles should take the alternative route via Kuntikana, KPT and Nanthoor.

Bunts Hostel to M.G. Road via P.V.S. Junction: Motorists should travel via Bunts Hostel, Bharat Beedi and Battagudda towards KPT, or take the route via Bunts Hostel, Bharat Beedi and Mallikatte.

KSRTC Junction to Lalbagh: Vehicles should use either the Kapikad-Kuntikana route or the Bejai-Battagudda route. KSRTC buses must also operate via one of these alternative routes.

Hampankatta to P.V.S. Junction via K.S. Rao Road and Navabharath Circle: Vehicles should proceed via Hampankatta, L.H.H. Road and Ambedkar Junction.

New Chitra Junction to Navabharath Circle: All vehicles must use alternative routes.

Lady Hill Brahmashri Narayana Guru Circle towards Mannagudda Junction, Durgamahal and Kudroli Temple: Motorists must take alternative routes.

Commuters are advised to follow traffic signs and instructions issued by police personnel deployed along the affected roads.

Mangaluru Dasara 2026: Designated Parking Areas

Visitors planning to watch the Mangaluru Dasara procession are advised to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas. The locations listed in the advisory are:

Karavali Maidan

Alake Market

Urwa Market Grounds

Urwa Canara School

Canara School, Dongerkery

Pompeii Church

Durgamahal Hotel

Kudroli Narayana College

J.B. English School

Government Girls' High School, Car Street

Hotel Vimalesh parking area

Visitors should follow on-site parking instructions and avoid leaving vehicles along the procession route. Roadside parking could obstruct the procession and hinder access for emergency services.

Police Issue Public Advisory Ahead of Mangaluru Dasara Procession

The Commissioner of Police has appealed to the public to cooperate with the police department and comply with the traffic arrangements during the celebrations.

Residents, commuters and visitors are advised to avoid the procession route wherever possible, use the prescribed alternative routes and refrain from parking along the affected stretches. Traffic congestion is expected to begin at around 2 pm on October 21, ahead of the procession.

The police have urged the public to plan their journeys accordingly and follow all traffic regulations to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of Mangaluru Dasara 2026.