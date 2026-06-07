Karnataka Police ordered the creation of "Rowdy Squads" at circle and station levels to curb rowdyism. The move follows a directive from CM Shivakumar and comes as Priyank Kharge takes charge of the Home Ministry. Squads will monitor rowdy sheeters.

Karnataka Police have ordered the constitution of dedicated "Rowdy Squads" at the Circle and Police Station levels across the state in a major crackdown on rowdyism and anti-social activities.

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A circular dated June 5, 2026, issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr MA Saleem, IPS, said the measure follows deliberations held by the Chief Minister Shivakumar on June 4, where the need to eradicate rowdyism was emphasised, and directions were issued for stringent action. This comes after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took charge of the Home Ministry in the state.

As per the circular, a dedicated "Rowdy Squad" shall be formed in every Police Circle under the supervision of the Circle Inspector. In Police Stations headed by a Police Inspector, a separate station-level Rowdy Squad must be constituted. The composition of each squad will be decided by the concerned SDPO/ACP based on local crime conditions.

Key Responsibilities of the Squads

The squads have been tasked with verifying criminal cases and opening new rowdy sheets where applicable, with lapses attracting disciplinary action. They will maintain updated information on rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements, conduct regular surveillance of their activities, movements, and associations, and identify emerging rowdy elements and gangs while collecting actionable intelligence.

Other responsibilities include monitoring repeat offenders affecting public peace, initiating preventive action under provisions of the PAR, Goonda Act, KCOCA and externment proceedings, ensuring execution of warrants and bonds against rowdy elements, maintaining liaison with beat staff and local intelligence sources, and conducting special drives and surprise checks in vulnerable areas.

Oversight and Review Structure

Circle Inspectors and Station House Officers must review the functioning of Rowdy Squads every fortnight, while SDPOs/ACPs will review performance during monthly crime meetings. Unit Heads have been directed to ensure rowdy sheets are periodically reviewed as per the Karnataka Police Manual.

A separate register of the squad's activities and achievements must be maintained. Monthly reports on surveillance, preventive actions, and warrants executed are to be submitted via a DO letter.

Zero-Tolerance Mandate

The circular mandates a "zero-tolerance approach" towards rowdyism and anti-social activities. "Any instance of intimidation, extortion, forcible collection, public disorder, gang activity or other unlawful conduct by rowdy elements shall be dealt with promptly and firmly in accordance with law," it states.

The DGP noted that curbing rowdy activities is essential for maintaining law and order and ensuring citizens can exercise their freedoms without intimidation. The Karnataka Police Manual already provides for identification, registration, and close monitoring of rowdy elements through confidential Rowdy Registers.

All unit officers have been instructed to ensure strict implementation, with compliance reports on the constitution of Rowdy Squads to be submitted within seven days. (ANI)