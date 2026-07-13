A shocking viral video from Berhampur, Odisha, has surfaced, showing a young man being violently assaulted in what is described as a "kangaroo court." The attack was allegedly orchestrated by a local criminal gang after the victim attempted to leave their network, prompting public outrage and a police investigation.

A viral video apparently showing a young guy being violently attacked inside a closed room in Berhampur's Sadar authorities Station area has aroused anger across Odisha, forcing authorities to lodge a criminal complaint and initiate an investigation. The frightening episode is being described by local people as a "kangaroo court" (illegal court) apparently operated by a local criminal figure known as 'Bhaijaan', generating severe worries over the law and order situation in the region.

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The viral video apparently shows a guy wearing a red shirt continuously striking the victim with a thick plastic pipe. The young man is seen screaming in anguish, crouching on the floor, grabbing his ears, and continuously appealing for mercy. Despite his desperate cries, the assault continues while another guy apparently stands at the entrance, preventing him from leaving.

According to local sources, the Sadar Police Station region has apparently experienced the expansion of many criminal activities, including counterfeit manufacturing plants. Preliminary evidence reveals that the victim was reportedly linked with one such unlawful gang. The attack is alleged to have taken place after he apparently sought to leave the criminal network.

According to unverified allegations, the young person was supposedly imprisoned within the room and physically tortured nonstop for over fifty hours prior to the video going viral. This assertion hasn't been independently confirmed, though.

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The disturbing film has already gone viral on social media, generating massive public anger and calls for stern punishment against those involved.

The event has once again aroused concerns over suspected vigilante justice and emphasised the necessity for speedy judicial action against people who take the law into their own hands.