A ₹3.97 crore alleged spare parts scam has surfaced at Bengaluru’s BMTC, with 21 officials and staff members booked over fake bills for 2,820 vehicle parts. The Wilson Garden Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

An alleged ₹3.97 crore scam involving the supply of spare parts has come to light at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), with 21 officials and staff members booked for allegedly defrauding the transport undertaking through fabricated bills and records. The case concerns the purported supply of 2,820 spare parts for Tata, Leyland and Eicher vehicles between 2021 and 2026. The Wilson Garden Police registered an FIR on November 20 following a complaint filed by BMTC official Parimala L Nayak. An investigation is underway to establish the details of the alleged financial irregularities.

21 BMTC Officials And Staff Members Named In FIR

According to the FIR, 21 BMTC officials and employees have been named as accused in connection with the alleged fraud. Nagaraj, an Assistant Store Keeper (ASK) at BMTC Central Store (CWS-1) in Shantinagar, has been listed as the prime accused (A1).

The other accused named in the FIR include N Ashok, a Junior Assistant at the same store, listed as A2; Shilpa AL, an Assistant Store Keeper, listed as A3; and Vishwanath LD, also an Assistant Store Keeper, listed as A4.

Fake Bills Allegedly Created For 2,820 Spare Parts

According to the complaint, the alleged irregularities took place between 2021 and 2026. During this period, false records and bills were reportedly generated to show that 2,820 spare parts for Tata, Leyland and Eicher vehicles had been supplied to BMTC.

The total value of the allegedly fraudulent bills is ₹3,97,83,142, or approximately ₹3.97 crore. The complaint alleges that the accused misused a feature called ‘Material Issue Without Indent’ in BMTC’s Master software to facilitate the transactions.

The feature was part of a software system previously used by the transport corporation. Investigators are examining how it was allegedly misused to generate records showing the supply of spare parts to BMTC.

Police Register Case Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The Wilson Garden Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections mentioned in the FIR include Section 336, which deals with forgery; Section 340, which concerns the use of forged documents or electronic records as genuine; and Section 318, which deals with cheating.

The police are continuing their investigation to establish the alleged roles of the accused and examine the records and transactions linked to the case. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.