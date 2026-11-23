Hundreds of paddy straw bales worth around ₹50,000 were destroyed in a fire at Komaranahalli Tanda in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district after reportedly coming into contact with a low-hanging electricity wire.

A farmer in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district suffered a loss of around ₹50,000 after hundreds of paddy straw bales loaded onto a tractor trailer were destroyed in a fire. The incident occurred at Komaranahalli Tanda in Huvina Hadagali taluk when the straw bales reportedly came into contact with a low-hanging electricity wire as the tractor was moving through farmland. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire trailer and reducing the paddy straw to ashes.

Low-Hanging Power Line Triggers Fire

The tractor belonged to a farmer identified as Ramesh Nayaka and was transporting hundreds of paddy straw bales when the incident occurred. An electrical service line reportedly ran at a low height above the farmland. As the tractor moved along the route, the straw bales stacked on the trailer came into contact with the overhead wire, triggering sparks and setting the load on fire.

The flames quickly spread across the trailer, leaving little time for those nearby to respond. Within moments, the entire load of paddy straw was engulfed, resulting in significant losses for the farmer.

Farmers' Efforts To Extinguish Fire Prove Futile

Farmers present at the spot immediately tried to extinguish the fire and alerted the fire department. Despite their efforts and the prompt arrival of the fire brigade, the entire load of paddy straw had already been consumed by the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, the farmer suffered an estimated loss of ₹50,000 as the entire consignment of paddy straw was destroyed.

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Farmers Demand Compensation

The incident has raised concerns over the low height of electrical service lines running above agricultural land. Farmers have pointed out that such wires can pose a serious risk during agricultural activities, particularly when tractors transport bulky loads of paddy straw.

Following the incident, farmers have urged the concerned authorities to look into the matter and provide compensation to Ramesh Nayaka for his losses. They have also called for measures to ensure that overhead electrical wires are maintained at a safe height to prevent similar incidents in the future.