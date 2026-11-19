A motorcyclist was thrown onto the road after a speeding car allegedly hit his two-wheeler on Bengaluru's Marathahalli ORR. A BMTC Volvo bus driver's quick response helped avert a major accident.

A motorcyclist had a narrow escape after a speeding car allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler and fled the scene on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru. The impact threw the rider onto the road, dangerously close to an approaching BMTC Volvo bus, raising the possibility of a major accident. However, the bus driver's alertness and quick response helped avert a potential tragedy. The incident has drawn attention to road safety and hit-and-run cases in Bengaluru, with motorists expressing shock and appreciating the bus driver's presence of mind.

Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle On Marathahalli ORR

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding car hit a motorcycle from the side as the rider was travelling along Marathahalli Outer Ring Road. The force of the collision caused the motorcyclist to lose control and fall onto the road.

The rider landed dangerously close to the front wheels of a BMTC Volvo bus approaching from behind. The situation could have resulted in a serious accident had the bus driver not reacted in time.

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BMTC Bus Driver's Quick Response Averts Major Tragedy

The alertness of the BMTC Volvo bus driver helped prevent the bus from running over the fallen motorcyclist. The driver's timely response has since earned appreciation, with many acknowledging his presence of mind in a potentially dangerous situation.

The incident also left other motorists shocked, particularly as the car involved in the collision allegedly did not stop to assist the rider and instead fled the scene.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Examine CCTV Footage

Meanwhile, traffic police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the car involved in the hit-and-run incident. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and its driver.

The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving and hit-and-run cases in Bengaluru. Members of the public have also called for strict action against the driver responsible for the collision.