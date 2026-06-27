Anitha and her husband Suresh, who got married just a month ago, were visiting a temple in Kazhugumalai. After their prayers at the main shrine, the couple went to another temple on a nearby hill. Things took a tragic turn when they were feeding fruits to some monkeys there.

Thoothukudi: A 24-year-old woman, who was married just a month ago, tragically died after falling from a hilltop. The incident happened on Saturday at the Kazhugumalai temple in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

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The victim has been identified as Anitha, a resident of South Thittankulam in Thoothukudi.

Anitha and her husband Suresh were on a temple visit. According to the police, the couple had finished their prayers at the main temple and went to another shrine located on a nearby hill. While they were there, they started feeding fruits to the monkeys.

Suddenly, a large group of monkeys surrounded the couple. In the panic that followed, Anitha lost her footing and fell from the hill. Her husband, Suresh, watched the horrifying accident happen right in front of his eyes.

He rushed down to help her, but she had already passed away. Heartbreaking videos of Suresh crying next to his wife's body have since gone viral on social media.

Suresh works abroad, and the couple had tied the knot just a month ago. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Anitha's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.