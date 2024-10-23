Congress MP Imran Masood charged for 2014 threat to 'chop Modi into pieces'; faces potential jail time

A special MP-MLA court has framed charges against Congress MP from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Imran Masood for his inflammatory remarks made in 2014 against the then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Masood's controversial statements, which surfaced in a viral video, had included threats to "cut Modi into pieces" and abusive language, leading to a significant political uproar at the time.

The court, presided over by Special Judge MP-MLA Mohit Sharma, framed charges that could reportedly result in a prison sentence of 5 to 7 years if proven and may also lose his Parliament membership. The trial, which is now set to proceed, stems from Masood's remarks during an election rally in Labkari village, Deoband, held in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: 'Prelude to eradicating India?': Outrage as map in DMK post shows half of J&K given to Pakistan, later deleted

Background of the case

In the 2014 video, Masood, then campaigning as a Congress candidate, was seen referencing the demographic composition of Gujarat and Saharanpur, stating that there are 4 percent Muslims in Gujarat and 42 percent in Saharanpur, before issuing his incendiary comment. Additionally, he made derogatory remarks against two Scheduled Caste MLAs.

"Who will answer Narendra Modi, Imran Masood, I will give a befitting reply. There are 4% Muslims in Gujarat, 42% in Saharanpur. I will chop him into pieces," Masood allegedly had said.

Following the rally, a case was registered against Masood by the Kotwali in-charge of Deoband, Kusumvir Singh, on March 27, 2014, for violating the code of conduct, attempting to disrupt communal harmony, and using casteist language.

Special Public Prosecutor Gulab Singh noted that the court framed charges based on testimony from 19 villagers who witnessed Masood's statements during the rally. Despite an attempt by Masood to have the charges dropped, his discharge application was rejected by the court on Monday, with Masood personally appearing for the hearing.

Political impact of Imran Masood's statement

Masood's statements caused a political storm in 2014, dominating headlines and sparking outrage across the country. The video clip went viral on social media, further fueling the controversy.

Then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was nominated by the BJP as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Masood's statement contributed to increased polarization among voters. In Uttar Pradesh, this dynamic played a crucial role in the BJP's success, allowing the party to secure 71 seats independently and effectively eliminate the opposition.

Also read: 28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Imran Masood also faced defeat in the elections. Following this loss, he briefly joined the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, but did not achieve political success in either party. He eventually returned to the Congress Party and sought another chance in Saharanpur.

Masood found success as part of the SP-Congress alliance, securing a seat in the Lok Sabha once again. Recently, he stirred controversy by making statements about the Waqf Bill, claiming that graveyards and mosques would be taken from Muslims.

Latest Videos