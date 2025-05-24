A viral video of Bigg Boss stars Vinay Gowda and Mokshitha Pai has sparked excitement among fans as the duo reunites for a new web series by Dhriti Creations. A clip from the show has gone viral, generating buzz on social media.

Bigg Boss Kannada personalities Vinay Gowda and Mokshitha Pai, who gained significant fame from their time on the show, are now set to share screen space once again. Moksha Pai, known for her innocence and soft-spoken nature, won hearts during her Bigg Boss stint and emerged as the 3rd runner-up. Before her reality TV fame, she was popular for her lead role in the serial Paaru.

Vinay Gowda, recognised for his intense persona and frequent arguments on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, also finished as the 3rd runner-up. He was previously known for playing Lord Shiva in the serial Hara Hara Mahadeva.

Now, the duo has excited fans with the announcement of their new project. A video of them embracing has gone viral on social media, sparking buzz about their upcoming collaboration. They are set to co-star in a new web series produced by Dhriti Creations. A short teaser from the show has already been released and is generating anticipation online.

Moksha's earlier serial Paaru, which aired on Zee Kannada for five years, portrayed the journey of a housemaid who becomes the daughter-in-law of the same household. The character, known for her sacrifices, captured the hearts of viewers, especially when she gave up her child for her brother-in-law’s wife.

Post Bigg Boss, Vinay Gowda has been active in films, primarily in villainous roles. He has already signed two major Kannada movies and a Tamil film and is in talks for a Telugu project. In an earlier interview, Vinay expressed his confidence in building a strong career in cinema, saying he believes in his talent and the big opportunities coming his way.

The sneak peek of the upcoming series, shared by FFS Kannada on Instagram, has been well received by fans, who now eagerly await more details about the show.