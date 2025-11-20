A woman in Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli was brutally assaulted by her neighbour and his family after she objected to drilling on her compound wall. CCTV footage capturing the assault has sparked public outrage, with calls for strict police action.

A deeply disturbing incident from Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli area has triggered widespread outrage after CCTV footage surfaced showing a woman being violently assaulted by her neighbour and his family. The attack occurred when the woman objected to construction workers drilling into her compound wall without permission. What began as a reasonable protest escalated into a shocking display of aggression, once again raising serious concerns about women’s safety and the intensifying nature of neighbourhood disputes in the city.

Dispute Over Wall Drilling Turns Violent

The woman had reportedly questioned the labourers drilling into her boundary wall, asking them to stop until the matter could be discussed properly. Instead of addressing her objection, the neighbour allegedly confronted her aggressively. CCTV footage shows the primary accused charging at the woman, grabbing her by the hair, dragging her across the area, and kicking her repeatedly as she fell to the ground.

Witness accounts and the footage indicate that members of the man’s family joined the assault, further aggravating the violence instead of attempting to stop it. The video clearly captures the woman crying for help while the attackers continued their aggression without hesitation.

CCTV Footage Sparks Public Outrage

As the footage circulated online, Bengaluru residents expressed shock at the brutality displayed in what was essentially a minor property dispute. Many questioned how such violence could erupt in a residential neighbourhood, criticising the absence of immediate intervention from those present.

The Bengaluru City Police said that the Kodigehalli Police Station has been urged to take up the case on priority.

Social Media Questions Bengaluru’s Safety Climate

The incident has reignited debates about declining civility and increasing lawlessness in the city. Social media users reacted sharply:

One user commented: “Why is Bengaluru stooping to such a low? Is Bengaluru turning into open Gundas Raj under Congress rule? @BlrCityPolice please take strict action against such people who have no regard for law and order. We have to make Bengaluru safe again.”

Another user raised concerns about policing practices in the city: “Every night on Haralur Road, police put up barricades and randomly stop vehicles in the name of checking. They even open laptop bags and check. Then they note down the name and contact number. Has been going on for months. Why?”

These reactions reflect both the immediate anger over the assault and long-standing anxieties regarding safety, policing, and civic behaviour in Bengaluru.

Call for Strong Police Action

The incident has intensified calls for a strict and transparent investigation. Citizens argue that prompt police intervention is essential not only to ensure justice for the victim but also to send a clear message that violent behaviour in residential disputes will not be tolerated.

The Bengaluru City Police are expected to review the CCTV footage, question the accused individuals, and take appropriate legal action.