In a textile shop on B.C. Road, Bantwal, a wife, disguised in a burqa, brutally attacked her husband with a sword. The accused wife has been arrested by the police, and an investigation is underway, suspecting a domestic dispute.

In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a woman disguised in a burqa entered a textile shop on BC Road and allegedly attacked her husband with a sword. The attacker, later identified as Jyothi Somayaji, reportedly targeted her husband, Krishna Kumar Somayaji, in a planned assault that left him seriously injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wife Attacks Husband in Shop

According to the police, Jyothi Somayaji arrived at Somayaji Textiles wearing a burqa, walked straight into the store, and launched a sword attack on her husband, who was seated at the cash counter. She fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Husband Seriously Injured

Krishna Somayaji sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency unit. The accused, Jyothi, was swiftly arrested by the Bantwal police.

Police Probe Motive

Bantwal City Police have registered a case and are investigating the motive behind the attempted murder. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the incident may be linked to financial issues, property disputes, or other domestic matters. The police are exploring all possible angles to establish the exact cause.

Domestic Disputes Reported Earlier

Sources indicate that the couple had been facing marital problems for some time. It is also reported that they had recently visited the Bantwal City Police Station to discuss family-related matters.