The Kannada film industry faces a crisis as satellite rights lose value, with a film recently sold for just one rupee plus GST for two broadcasts. This "one rupee model" threatens small-budget films and signals major shifts in TV slot sales.

The Kannada film industry once relied on three main revenue streams: theatrical collections, satellite rights, and dubbing rights. Over time, it became dependent primarily on theatrical collections and dubbing rights.

For a few years, OTT rights emerged as a third source of income. Now, having lost all three—box office, OTT, and satellite rights, the industry is forced to depend solely on government subsidies. Amid this challenging scenario, a surprising incident has occurred. This news has shocked the industry, which had hoped for a revival in satellite rights.

For several years, TV channels have stopped buying broadcasting rights for films. Even channels that once competed fiercely for star-studded movies have now pulled back. Those expecting an improvement in this situation were caught off guard by the latest revelation: a Kannada TV channel reportedly acquired the satellite rights for a Kannada film for just one rupee.

Since acquiring rights without any payment is impossible, it is said the channel paid one rupee plus GST. The deal covers two telecasts of the film. Sources say the channel purchased the rights on the recommendation of a star actor, while the film team agreed, possibly for the prestige of having their film sold or to ensure some viewership.

Once, people would jokingly offer “one rupee” during negotiations, implying one crore. Now, one rupee literally means one rupee. Corporate players constantly seek new business models, and the “one rupee model” may gain traction, with more films potentially sold under such terms for prestige reasons. If this becomes common, selling satellite rights at substantial prices will be nearly impossible, harming small-budget films the most.

Slot sales also present a shift. Doordarshan once sold time slots—buy a half-hour slot, air a serial, and earn through advertisements based on popularity. Now, reports say a private channel might adopt a similar model for films, where instead of buying the film outright, they sell a three-hour slot to the film team, allowing them to insert their own ads.

Industry insiders suggest the Doordarshan model could soon be implemented, letting film teams broadcast ads freely during their allotted slot. If this happens, the Kannada film industry may face yet another wave of transformation.

Curious which Kannada film was sold for one rupee? Watch closely which channel airs a Kannada film this week. If it’s broadcast only once, you’ll know it’s the “one rupee film”.